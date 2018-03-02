Nékter Juice Bar Wins Coveted “Best Buy in Franchising” Award by Authoritative Industry News Source, Franchise Times

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Underscoring its clear and growing leadership position in the modern juice bar restaurant category, Nékter Juice Bar has been named a “Best Buy in Franchising” by Franchise Times, the only independent, unbiased news source in the franchising industry. The award is part of the publication’s annual Zor Awards program, designed to recognize brands in the franchise industry’s most exciting categories, and introduce prospective franchisees to the best franchise opportunities that match their specific preferences and business goals.

“Since we launched our national franchising initiative in 2016, we’ve worked tremendously hard to deliver a best-in-class franchising model,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Receiving this ‘Best Buy in Franchising’ award from Franchise Times validates our franchisee-first approach anchored by our creative and strategic operations, marketing and culinary teams, who are exceptionally passionate about the Nékter brand. As we grow across the country and internationally, we welcome more franchisees who are also passionate about bringing ‘The Nékter Life” to their communities.”

Now with more than 100 restaurants in eight states, Nékter Juice Bar has transformed the juice bar category, pledging ingredient integrity and authenticity combined with accessibility and affordability. With more than $100 million in systemwide sales, 150 more restaurants in development, and the category’s highest Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $837,263*, Nékter is well-positioned for future growth, primarily derived from franchise development. Currently, 81 percent of Nékter franchisees own multiple restaurants and continue to surpass traditional development schedules, a true testament to the quick return-on-investment and value Nékter delivers.

About the Franchise Times Zor Awards

Designed to answer the question, “What’s the best franchise to buy?”, the Zor Awards is an industry-exclusive award program appearing in the March 2018 issue of Franchise Times. With a goal of introducing prospective franchisees to a few favored categories based on their individual preferences and style, the Zor Awards aids individuals exploring franchising by showing them how to make a selection using an astute business mindset.

About Franchise Times

Franchise Times magazine is the only independent, unbiased news source in franchising. Its original research has led to well-respected rankings such as the Franchise Times 200; Fast & Serious, a look at the smartest-growing franchise systems in the U.S.; and the Restaurant Franchisee 200, the top restaurant U.S. franchisees. Our Restaurant Finance & Development Conference and Franchise Finance & Growth Conference bring franchisors and multi-unit franchisees together in the premier dealmakers events in franchising.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is the category leader and pioneer of the modern juice bar experience with a 100 percent, freshly made, clean, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks. With an unwavering commitment to ingredient transparency, authenticity and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 100 restaurants in the United States, and 150 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to 425 company- and franchise-owned restaurants by 2020. Recent awards include: the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2016 “Hot Concept” award and the 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; and #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List in 2016. Nékter continues to seek entrepreneurs who want to bring The Nékter Life to more communities around the United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or https://nekterjuicebar.discovermoreabout.us

*As disclosed in Item 19 of Nékter Franchise, Inc.’s 2017 Franchise Disclosure Document. The above figure reflects the average for the 11 franchised locations that opened before January 1, 2016 and operated for the full 2016 calendar year. 45% of these franchised locations met or surpassed the average. The results for new locations may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance that you will sell as much. This is not a franchise offering. An offering is made by Franchise Disclosure Document only.

