Nékter Juice Bar Sweetens National Ice Cream Day with Buy One, Get One Special on Skoop Vegan and Dairy-Free Ice Cream All Day Long

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Vegans won’t be left out of this year’s National Ice Cream Day celebration on Sunday, July 21, when Nékter Juice Bar, America’s favorite modern and authentic juice bar experience, offers a Buy One, Get One special on its craveworthy vegan and dairy-free frozen sensation called Skoop all day long via its rewards app. Indulgent yet guilt-free, Skoop is a healthy way towards a cheat day especially with four new delicious, limited-edition flavors inspired by childhood favorites that can be enjoyed all summer long:

Monster Cookie Dough – No flavor blues here with nutrient-rich Blue Spirulina and chunks of vegan cookie dough and vegan chocolate chips

Peanut Butter Swirl – A PB lovers delight with layers of vegan chocolate swirls

Orange Twist – A tropical, tangerine twist on a classic summertime flavor

Chocolate Haze – A delectable mash-up of chocolately hazelnut and creamy peanut butter

“Skoop by Nékter is a vegan ice cream lover’s dream,” said Nékter Juice Bar co-founder and CEO Steve Schulze. “Not only is it wildly delicious and creamy, it’s a lower-fat, healthier alternative to ice cream. As they say, it tastes like the real thing!”

Guests can customize their favorite Skoop flavor with various toppings, including Chocolate Drizzle, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes, Hempseed or Gluten-Free Granola, or fresh strawberries, blueberries and pineapple. The new Skoop flavors plus Nékter’s original vegan Chocolate Bliss and Coconut Vanilla Skoop flavors are available at participating Nékter Juice Bars through September 3.

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 140 restaurants in the United States, and 175 more in development, Nékter continues to spread its roots across the country. Recent awards include: Top 5 on FastCasual.com’s 2019 Top 100 Movers and Shakers ranking; #214 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500; the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2017 “Next 20 Brand to Watch” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; the 2018 “Hot Concept” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; and, a #334 ranking on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List in 2016. For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

