Nékter Juice Bar Smashes Sales Goals

Year-to-Date Companywide Sales Up Over 50%, Comp Store Sales Increase 40%

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Despite the immense challenges of the past year, Nékter Juice Bar , a leading national modern juice bar experience, emerged an even stronger and resilient company and in the process experienced record-setting sales growth with year-to-date companywide sales increasing by more than 50% versus 2020. Moreover, Nékter’s comparable store sales grew by nearly 40% compared to 2020 and are up by approximately 8% over the first quarter of 2019.

“By staying true to our mission and never compromising the overall guest experience, Nékter Juice Bar continues to realize tremendous growth across the board,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “At just the half-way mark in 2021, we are beating pre-pandemic sales metrics, but what’s even more important is that we are strengthening and forging bonds with our guests, who know that at Nékter, we never yield our high-quality standards.”

Schulze also attributes this impressive sales growth to increased operational efficiencies, a best-in-class training platform, strong partnerships with third-party delivery providers, and to its franchise partners, who rallied and adapted quickly to bolster and boost accessibility and convenience.

With nearly 1 million users, Nékter’s mobile ordering and rewards app also played a critical role in last year’s achievements. “Our team was able to leverage proprietary artificial intelligence technology to optimize our menu while improving the overall guest experience too,” said Schulze. “We have been able to decrease lead times by 62% during the past five years and we expect to improve on that by another 23% this year.”

Now with 170 locations across the country, Nékter continues to be positioned well for continued expansion. In 2020, Nékter opened 14 new locations, many of them in new markets including: Billings, Montana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Lake Forest Park and Seattle, Washington; Castle Rock, Colorado; Eastlake and Clovis, California; and Boise, Idaho.

Looking forward, Nékter has 200 additional locations in the pipeline with plans to open in major new markets, such as Chicago, Northwest Indiana, San Antonio, Texas, and Birmingham, Alabama.

Nékter’s success continues to bring the brand significant awards, including once again being named to the Entrepreneur 2021 Top Food Franchises list, and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from leading multiple business and restaurant industry authorities, such as Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more.

