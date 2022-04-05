Nékter Juice Bar Signs 18 Agreements in Q1 2022 for 37 New Locations





Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As its appeal among both consumers and the franchise community continues to strengthen and flourish, Nékter Juice Bar , the leading 100% authentic juice bar experience with 170 locations across the U.S., reports that the company signed 18 agreements in the first quarter of 2022 representing 37 locations in new and existing markets as it plans to grow its national footprint from 19 to 25 states by 2023. Those markets include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Montana, Minnesota , Missouri, New Jersey, and Texas.

These achievements underscore Nékter Juice Bar’s prevailing popularity among entrepreneurially minded franchisees, who want to work with a stable and strong health and wellness brand that continues to succeed in any climate. In fact, Nékter enjoyed a rapid rebound at the start of the pandemic with comp stores showing positive results year over year as early as April 2020, and that success continues today with an exceptional 28% revenue increase in 2021 versus 2020.

“Nékter Juice Bar’s brand interest and stability is a narrative that is not commonplace in today’s new retail environment and that’s why franchisees interested in a wellness brand continue to turn to us,” said Steve Schulze, CEO and co-founder, Nékter Juice Bar. “Our approach to franchising begins with giving our franchise partners ownership in the success of the brand by incorporating their on-the-ground insights into our R&D efforts and development plans. We also don’t leave our new partners on an island, assigning significant amounts of resources to new markets in terms of human capital, advertising and promotion.”

Nékter’s low initial investment, its top quintile average store sales of $908,906*, competitive franchisee fees, and its intensifying appeal among a broad consumer base that only continues to grow are also attractive to its franchisees. “As health and wellness continues to be a priority among consumers across the country, Nékter Juice Bar is experiencing record growth and brand loyalty, and that translates into financial success and growth opportunities for our franchise partners,” said Schulze.

“Nékter Juice Bar has been building one of the largest nutrition-focused brands in the United States for over a decade,” said Sean Sehgal, president, CVM Inc., and a Nékter franchise partner. “I have been a franchisee with five locations throughout the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area – with two more on the way — and have been blessed to be supported by an incredible Nékter development team. Our success has been built on simple ingredients: healthier food, great experiences for families, strong community ties, and franchisee satisfaction. Our brand includes an innovative and unique menu which empowers us to grow into multi-unit franchisees and be competitive. We continue to invest in new sites and are driven by the success we have enjoyed with the brand, which goes above and beyond to support us with our business model.”

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed “Grab N’ Go” juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests “Keep It Real.” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with 170 locations in the U.S. and 150+ more in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named to the Entrepreneur 2021 Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more.

For more information about the brand or franchising opportunities, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com or https://NekterFranchising.com .

