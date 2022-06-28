Nékter Juice Bar Sets Multiple Sales Records





Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nékter Juice Bar today announced several record-setting sales milestones including its top 25% franchised stores reporting average gross sales of more than $1 million* in 2021, its top performing franchise location surpassing $1.5 million in sales in 2021, and achieving 24 calendar months of total systemwide growth despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic.

“During the past five years, systemwide revenues at Nékter Juice Bar have almost doubled and we don’t see that trend slowing any time soon,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “In fact, not only did our franchise partners enjoy a tremendous year in 2021, total systemwide sales are already up 20% in the first six months of 2022.”

According to Schulze, multiple factors are behind Nékter’s continued success including enhanced systems and efficiencies both at the store and corporate levels, an efficient and systematic labor program, and a continued focus on maximizing its digital initiatives to simplify and amplify both the brand’s operations and guest experience. These initiatives also continue to bolster and support Nékter’s expansion across the country as the healthy lifestyle restaurant brand prepares to celebrate passing the 200-store mark by the end of 2022.

Most importantly, Nékter continues to deliver on its promise of transparency and ingredient-integrity across its menu of freshly made juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a wide selection of healthy snacks and functional nutrition shots. Nékter’s menu has never and will never include hidden fillers, unnecessary or refined sugars, processed ingredients, artificial flavors.

Nékter continues to seek qualified franchise partners, including single-unit, multi-unit and multi-brand operators, who will benefit from one of the healthiest revenues in the industry, a low initial investment, competitive franchise fees, exceptional support from an experienced team, and robust loyalty program which now boasts more than 1 million guests. Veterans will also benefit from a 15% reduction in franchise fees among other incentives.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed “Grab N’ Go” juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests “Keep It Real.” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with 170 locations in the U.S. and 150+ more in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named to the Entrepreneur 2021 Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more.

