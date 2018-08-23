Nékter Juice Bar’s Seasonal Fall Specials Offer a Full Day’s Worth of Delicious Flavor and Energizing Nutrition

New Cold-Brew Protein Smoothie and Pumpkin Almond Bowl Make Menu Debuts as Fan Favorite Charcoal Vanilla Skoop Returns

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) With the debut of two new seasonal specials and the return of a fan favorite this fall, Nékter Juice Bar is reinforcing its position as the go-to destination for 100 percent fresh, clean and nutritious juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls and healthy snacks any time of the day. Guests can start their mornings with Nékter’s new creamy Cold-Brew Protein Smoothie, savor fall’s quintessential flavors at lunch or dinner with the new Pumpkin Almond Bowl, and enjoy a scoop of healthy indulgence in the evening with the return of Charcoal Vanilla Skoop ice cream, now 100 percent vegan.

“With a variety of great-tasting and nutritious, plant-based dining options, Nékter Juice Bar has become a healthy dining destination for every part of your day,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Our new Cold-Brew Protein Smoothie and Pumpkin Almond Bowl are two new healthy offerings that will help you maintain steady and balanced energy and feel energized throughout the entire day.”

Nékter’s new Cold-Brew Protein Smoothie is not your average cup of Joe. With 15 grams of protein plus the caffeine content of one cup of coffee, the smooth and creamy blend of cold-brew coffee, banana, vanilla whey protein, housemade cashew milk, and agave nectar is the perfect way to jumpstart the day.

The new Pumpkin Almond Bowl is a protein- and antioxidant-rich combination of fall’s most-anticipated flavors in one delicious bowl. Pumpkin, banana, creamy almond butter, pumpkin spices, and housemade cashew milk are blended and topped with seasonal pumpkin granola, roasted pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes, and fresh strawberries for a hearty and flavorful seasonal lunch or dinner option.

Nékter’s Charcoal Vanilla Skoop ice cream, a fan favorite last fall, returns to the menu and is now 100 percent vegan. Made with clean and fresh ingredients in small batches all day, Skoop is a velvety and creamy vegan frozen treat that can be enjoyed as a midday snack or an after-dinner healthy indulgence. Charcoal Vanilla Skoop is a lush blend of coconut milk, Madagascar vanilla, agave nectar, sea salt, and a touch of activated detoxifying charcoal.

The new fall specials will be on the menu at participating Nékter Juice Bars from September 4 to November 4, 2018.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is the category leader and pioneer of the modern juice bar experience with a 100 percent, freshly made, clean, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks. With an unwavering commitment to ingredient transparency, authenticity and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 115 restaurants in the United States, and 150 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to 425 company- and franchise-owned restaurants by 2020. Recent awards include: the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2016 “Hot Concept” award and the 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; and #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List. Nékter continues to seek entrepreneurs who want to bring The Nékter Life to more communities around the United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or https://nekterjuicebar.com/franchise.

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

peacockpr@cox.net