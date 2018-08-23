Nékter Juice Bar’s Seasonal Fall Specials Offer a Full Day’s Worth of Delicious Flavor and Energizing Nutrition

New Cold-Brew Protein Smoothie and Pumpkin Almond Bowl Make Menu Debuts as Fan Favorite Charcoal Vanilla Skoop Returns
Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) With the debut of two new seasonal specials and the return of a fan favorite this fall, Nékter Juice Bar is reinforcing its position as the go-to destination for 100 percent fresh, clean and nutritious juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls and healthy snacks any time of the day. Guests can start their mornings with Nékter’s new creamy Cold-Brew Protein Smoothie, savor fall’s quintessential flavors at lunch or dinner with the new Pumpkin Almond Bowl, and enjoy a scoop of healthy indulgence in the evening with the return of Charcoal Vanilla Skoop ice cream, now 100 percent vegan.
“With a variety of great-tasting and nutritious, plant-based dining options, Nékter Juice Bar has become a healthy dining destination for every part of your day,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Our new Cold-Brew Protein Smoothie and Pumpkin Almond Bowl are two new healthy offerings that will help you maintain steady and balanced energy and feel energized throughout the entire day.”
The new fall specials will be on the menu at participating Nékter Juice Bars from September 4 to November 4, 2018.
Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is the category leader and pioneer of the modern juice bar experience with a 100 percent, freshly made, clean, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks. With an unwavering commitment to ingredient transparency, authenticity and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 115 restaurants in the United States, and 150 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to 425 company- and franchise-owned restaurants by 2020. Recent awards include: the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2016 “Hot Concept” award and the 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; and #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List. Nékter continues to seek entrepreneurs who want to bring The Nékter Life to more communities around the United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or https://nekterjuicebar.com/franchise.
