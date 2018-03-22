Nékter Juice Bar’s Revs Up Spring Smoothies with Powerful Superfoods

Spring Menu Also Includes the Return of Nékter’s Popular Charcoal Vanilla Skoop and Annual Spring 1-Day Cleanse

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Nékter Juice Bar, the leader and pioneer of the fresh, clean and healthy modern juice bar experience, will launch two new energizing and skin-boosting smoothies featuring plant-based collagen and turmeric, two of nature’s most powerful Superfoods. Available from March 22 through May 16 at participating locations, the new Dragon Berry Bliss and Turmeric Sunrise smoothies are part of Nékter’s new seasonal menu, which includes the return of fan favorite, Charcoal Vanilla Skoop, and Nékter’s annual Spring 1-Day Cleanse sale.

“At Nékter Juice Bar, constant innovation allows us to offer increasingly healthier options for our guests,” Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Our new smoothies incorporate some of the latest and most powerful Superfoods that fuel overall wellness from the inside out.”

Nékter’s new Dragon Berry Bliss smoothie features 100 percent plant-based collagen in a creamy and nourishing blend of blueberries, dragon fruit, banana, orange juice, coconut water, and a touch of agave nectar. Nutritional benefits are also plentiful and include:

Collagen — Exclusive plant-based blend with anti-aging benefits that enhances skin, hair and nails and promotes a glow from within.

Blueberries — With more antioxidants than green tea, blueberries are packed with Vitamins A, C and E, and also help promote more youthful-looking skin.

Dragon Fruit – Improves digestion, and amps metabolism, immunity and energy.

Orange – One of the planet’s best sources of Vitamin C and a powerful antioxidant.

Banana – Chock full of potassium and an instant source of energy.

The new Turmeric Sunrise smoothie is a refreshingly light and flavorful blend of pineapple, mango, coconut butter and coconut water with a bright touch of lime and zesty turmeric. This smoothie is exceptionally hydrating, and helps fight inflammation and boost immunity. Among the functional nutritional benefits are:

Turmeric — One of nature’s most powerful anti-inflammatories and antioxidants, turmeric also adds a tangy flavorful kick.

Pineapple — Nicknamed the “natural weight loss food,” pineapple is low-calorie with no fat. Its high Vitamin B content also helps boost energy.

Coconut — Naturally antibacterial and anti-fungal, coconut is also extremely hydrating.

Lime – Bursting with Vitamin C and antioxidants, lime helps boost immunity, burn fat, and brighten and rejuvenate skin.

More Spring Menu Specials

Back by overwhelming popular demand, Nékter’s Charcoal Vanilla Skoop returns to the menu from March 22 to May 16. Skoop was a category game-changer when it debuted last summer as a natural, guilt-free and decadent frozen treat with a crave-worthy creamy and velvety gelato-like texture. Made fresh in small batches daily, Skoop is dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free, and free of processed fillers and artificial flavors and colors. The Charcoal Vanilla flavor, which was a massive hit among guests when introduced last fall, is a delicious blend of plant-based ingredients including cashew milk, a combination of Tahitian and Bourbon vanilla, honey, coconut sugar, agave nectar, sea salt, and a pinch of activated coconut charcoal for a detoxifying twist.

For those wanting to kickstart spring with a detoxifying reboot and refresh, Nékter’s annual Spring 1-Day Cleanse also makes a comeback. From March 19 to April 1, guests can purchase a Classic or Advanced 1-Day Cleanse, which can be customized to meet specific nutritional needs, for just $35.00 at participating locations.

