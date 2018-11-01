Nékter Juice Bar’s New Matcha Berry Zen-ergy Smoothie Is the Season’s Most Delicious Antioxidant Antidote to Holiday Stress

Matcha Berry Zen-ergy Smoothie

Nékter’s Holiday Menu Also Features Fan Favorite PB Brownie Skoop Frozen Treat

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) With the highest antioxidant rating of all Superfoods, matcha green tea is the secret ingredient in Nékter Juice Bar’s new Matcha Berry Zen-ergy Smoothie that will help guests thrive and energize during the holidays. Created in partnership with Tenzo Tea, a Santa Monica-based tea company that works directly with Japanese famers to source the highest quality, ceremonial-grade matcha green tea powder, the limited-edition smoothie is a revitalizing blend of pure matcha green tea powder, banana, spinach, housemade cashew milk, and agave nectar, layered with a wild raspberry drizzle. With a distinctly delicious, sweet and tangy flavor, the Matcha Berry Zen-ergy Smoothie is packed with the essential nutrients to promote clean, calm and focused energy throughout the day, and immunity-boosting antioxidants to help prevent against seasonal colds and the flu.

“Matcha is nature’s gift to help keep us energized, balanced and healthy during the hectic holiday season,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “But not all matchas are alike in their nutritional content and impact. Partnering with Tenzo Tea has allowed us to create a truly functional smoothie with the healthiest form of energy without any added sugars, fillers or additives. Our new Matcha Berry Zen-ergy smoothie both energizes and soothes to benefit all of us in the month’s ahead.”

Tenzo Tea, like Nékter Juice Bar, has built its brand on an authentic Farm-to-Cup philosophy, importing its world-famous and acclaimed matcha direct from Kagoshima and Uji, Japan, areas revered for their nutrient-rich and fertile agricultural landscape. Nékter recently introduced a national sourcing program that partners the lifestyle brand with several leading independent farmers and specialty distributors to procure only the freshest and most local produce for its more than 120 restaurants across the country.

“Nékter Juice Bar’s Farm-to-Cup sourcing program is very much inline with our values and core beliefs, and we are proud to collaborate with such a progressive brand that puts guest wellness first,” said Steve O’Dell, CEO of Tenzo Tea. “Since inception, Tenzo Tea was created to bring only the finest, handpicked matcha tea grown in a very special part of the world to America’s shores. It’s very important to us, the Tenzo Tribe, that we partner with likeminded brands, who care as much about nutrient quality as much as we do.”

The Matcha Story

Matcha is a finely ground powder made from the young and nutrient-rich, whole leaves of the green tea plant, providing a stronger source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants than standard green tea. Matcha also:

Contains a special “feel good” amino acid called L-theanine that reduces stress and anxiety. L-theanine balances out the stimulating effects of caffeine found in matcha for a clean, calm and focused energy boost with no spikes, jitters or sudden crashes associated with coffee or energy drinks.

Includes chlorophyll, which gives matcha its deep and rich green color, and helps eliminate heavy metals and jumpstart the internal detox process.

Can help protect the heart, lower blood pressure, and improve cholesterol.

Improves skin appearance by helping to reduce redness and inflammation with antioxidants that can help slow down signs of aging.

Naturally boosts metabolism and can help increase the number of calories burned each day.

Top-Selling, Fan Favorite PB Brownie Skoop Returns for the Holidays

PB Brownie Skoop

Nékter fans will also celebrate the return of PB Brownie Skoop, Nékter’s top-selling flavor of its craveworthy, healthy and indulgent, 100 percent vegan frozen treat. Introduced last summer and selling out quickly at Nékter Juice Bars across the country, PB Brownie is a smooth and creamy fusion of peanut butter and pure cocoa, blended with honey, cashew milk, coconut sugar, agave nectar and a pinch of sea salt.

“Everyone deserves to indulge a bit this holiday season, and with our PB Brownie Skoop, you can indulge in sweet holiday flavors the healthy way without all the guilt,” said Schulze.

Both the Matcha Berry Zen-ergy Smoothie and PB Brownie Skoop will be on the menu at participating Nékter Juice Bars from November 8 through December 24, 2018.

About Tenzo Tea

Tenzo Tea was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2016 and is on a mission to share healthy energy with the world. Tenzo’s emerald green, 100% pure matcha is grown on terraced hills in Japan. Then, the freshest baby leaves are handpicked, stone-ground, and carefully packaged before coming to your cup.

Along with providing clean green caffeine, Tenzo Tea gives back to the world. Over 800 million people worldwide do not have access to clean water so Tenzo Tea partnered with the Thirst Project to donate a portion of every sale to help end the world water crisis.

Tenzo’s commitment to its mission has led to widespread adoption of the matcha lifestyle resulting in hundreds of locations in Southern California serving Tenzo Tea every day in the form of smoothies, ice creams, lattes and so much more! For more information, please visit www.tenzotea.co

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is the category leader and pioneer of the modern juice bar experience with freshly made, clean, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks. With an unwavering commitment to ingredient transparency, authenticity and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with 120 restaurants in the United States, and 175 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to 425 company- and franchise-owned restaurants by 2020. Recent awards include: the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2016 “Hot Concept” award and the 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; and #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List. Nékter continues to seek entrepreneurs who want to bring The Nékter Life to more communities around the United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or https://nekterjuicebar.com/franchise.

