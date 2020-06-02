Nékter Juice Bar’s New Layered Lifestyle Bowls: The Essential Post-COVID Fix

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) A fresh new day begins now at Nékter Juice Bar with the launch of two new fresh and delicious Layered Lifestyle Bowls soon to become the essential Post-COVID fix. Available throughout the summer at Nékter Juice Bars across the country, the Energy Bowl and Immunity Bowl offer an abundance of vital vitamins and nutrients to help boost health, wellness, energy, and immunity.

“Now more than ever, America is turning to trusted brands like Nékter Juice Bar to provide essential nutrients and fresh ingredients to help restore mind, body and health,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “We have always prioritized the health of our guests, embracing their trust in us to create and offer menu items that can help transform their lives. Our new Layered Lifestyle Bowls evolved quickly over the past few months and embody our longstanding commitment to do right by our guests in any environment.”

Nékter’s Energy Bowl starts with a Superfood blend of açaí, housemade cashew nutmilk, strawberries, blueberries and banana and a dose of Guarana for a natural and clean caffeinated kick. Next comes a lush and creamy layer of vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free coconut yogurt that is also cholesterol-free and low sugar. The third layer of toppings includes hemp granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries and banana with a dash of agave. All combined, the Energy Bowl is a high-fiber meal loaded with vitamins C and B6 and potassium.

The Immunity Bowl is a vitamin C, B12 and B3 powerhouse built on a blended base of pitaya, housemade cashew nutmilk, acerola cherry, strawberry and banana with a layer of Blue Chia Vanilla Pudding featuring protein-rich Blue Spirulina with powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to help boost the immune system. Toppings include hemp granola, fresh strawberries, banana and agave.

The two new bowls will be available from June 1 through September 6 at participating Nékter Juice Bars.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, açaí bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

With over 160 locations in 17 U.S. states and plans to continue expanding nationwide, the brand is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice category. For more information, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com .

