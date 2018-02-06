Nékter Juice Bar’s New Graviola Superfood Bowl is the Perfect Fusion of Tropical Flavor and Powerful Health Benefits

Featuring “The Miracle Fruit of the Tropics,” New Limited-Time Special Will Be Available from February 8 to March 21

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) On February 8, 2018, Nékter Juice Bar, a leading healthy lifestyle restaurant brand and originator of the modern juice bar experience, will introduce the Graviola Superfood Bowl, its first limited-time bowl offering that is the perfect fusion of fresh tropical flavor and superior health benefits. Graviola, also known as soursop and the “miracle fruit of the tropics,” is found in the tropical rainforests of South America and has been treasured for centuries as one of nature’s most powerful superfoods. Packed with antioxidants, vitamin C and vitamin B, graviola helps boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and helps fight free radicals in the body.

Made fresh daily, Nékter’s new Graviola Superfood Bowl combines graviola with a light and energizing blend of sweet pineapple, tart lime and hydrating coconut water that is topped with hempseed granola, coconut flakes, goji berries, blueberries, and a drizzle of agave nectar. It will be available in participating restaurants across the country through March 21, 2018.

“Nékter Juice Bar’s new Graviola Superfood Bowl is a gift from nature,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “It’s tropical flavor at its best but with a superfood edge that delivers outstanding health benefits. As we are still in the midst of the winter flu season, this new bowl may help our guests stay stronger and healthier.”

The Nékter Difference

Nékter has completely transformed the juice bar experience by creating a menu that is 100 percent

fresh, clean and nutritious – without any of the hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed

ingredients, and artificial flavors that are found at similar concepts. Using only fresh, whole ingredients, Nékter’s menu line-up is designed to optimize overall health and wellness by feeding the body with essential vitamins and nutrients to increase energy, boost immunity and metabolism, cleanse and detoxify, and much more. Guests can choose from six fresh juices, seven smoothies and five acai bowls that can be customized based on individual diet or lifestyle preferences, such as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, low-fat, and low-sugar. For those craving a decadent but healthy indulgence, Nékter’s Skoop is an innovative, natural and guilt-free frozen treat that is dairy-free, gluten-free, and free of refined sugars and preservatives.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is an award-winning, modern juice bar concept offering guests a delicious selection of fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks at more than 100 restaurants in the United States. With an unwavering commitment to authenticity, quality and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with restaurants in several states, Nékter plans to continue expanding nationally to 425 company- and franchise-owned restaurants by 2020. Among several recent recognitions are: 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; and #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List in 2016. For more information, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

peacockpr@cox.net