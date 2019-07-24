Nékter Juice Bar’s New Enhanced Loyalty Program Delivers Faster and Easier Rewards

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Known nationwide as the pioneer of the modern and authentic juice bar experience, Nékter Juice Bar has transformed its loyalty program to offer its guests a faster and easier way to earn rewards across multiple menu categories. With the new points-based program, guests will be able to earn enough points for their first reward in just two-to-three visits and have the option of accumulating points to earn even greater rewards. The launch coincides with the release of the lifestyle brand’s upgraded and fully integrated mobile app featuring enhanced functionality around gift cards, online ordering and third-party delivery options.

“Nékter Juice Bar’s new loyalty program is easily one of the most rewarding in the juice bar category,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “We have worked very hard to earn the enduring loyalty of our guests by offering a juice bar experience that excels above the rest. Our new loyalty program is the perfect way to show our guests the same level of love that they show us each day in our restaurants across the country.”

While previously rewarded for the number of visits, loyalty members will now earn three points for every $1 spent at Nékter Juice Bar. As they quickly earn points, they can unlock various menu items redeemable online or at any participating Nékter Juice Bar, and will benefit from exclusive insider news and special offers such as free birthday rewards and referral bonuses and more. Where before it took 10 visits to earn a reward, most guests can now earn their first reward, a freshly made ginger or turmeric shot, within two to three visits. They can also choose to save up their points to unlock special discounts, free fresh juices and Superfood smoothies, or free made-to-order acai and Dragon Fruit Bowls.

The new loyalty program went live on July 15, 2019, with all existing points transferred over instantly and commensurately. Most guests transferred enough points to instantly be able to claim a free ginger or turmeric shot, or a free juice or smoothie.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with nearly 150 restaurants in the United States, and 175 more in development, Nékter continues to spread its roots across the country. Recent awards include: “2019 Best Franchise Deals” by QSR magazine; Top 5 on FastCasual.com’s 2019 Top 100 Movers and Shakers ranking; #214 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500®; the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2017 “Next 20 Brand to Watch” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; the 2018 “Hot Concept” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; and, a #334 ranking on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List in 2016. For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

