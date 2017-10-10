Nékter Juice Bar’s Exclusive Collaboration with New York’s The Konery Begins with New Scary Skoop Holiday Mash-Up

Scary Skoop is Nekter Juice Bar’s first, new holiday collaboration with The Konery.

Nékter Pairs New Charcoal Vanilla Skoop with The Konery’s Orange Creamsicle Waffle Cone for the Ultimate Halloween Healthy Indulgence

Santa Ana, CA and Brooklyn, NY (RestaurantNews.com) With absolutely no scary or hidden ingredients, there’s no reason to fear Nékter Juice Bar’s new Scary Skoop, a delicious, creative and exclusive collaboration with The Konery, a popular Brooklyn-based purveyor of gourmet waffle cones. The new holiday mash-up is a picture-perfect combination of Nékter’s new lush and dark Charcoal Vanilla Skoop flavor and The Konery’s Orange Creamsicle waffle cone. Scary Skoop will be available in participating Nékter restaurants for a limited time only from October 10 through November 24, when a new holiday mash-up will be revealed.

“Our new Scary Skoop is just the first innovative offering in our category exclusive partnership with The Konery this holiday season,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “By combining our new Charcoal Vanilla Skoop with their fabulously flavored Orange Creamsicle waffle cone, we’ve created a healthy, fun and delicious Halloween-inspired treat. Keep your eyes open in late November for our next creative collaboration!”

Introduced this summer, Skoop is a natural, guilt-free and decadent frozen treat with a crave-worthy creamy and velvety gelato-like texture. Made in small batches daily, Skoop is dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free, and free of processed fillers and artificial flavors and colors. The new Charcoal Vanilla flavor is a delicious blend of plant-based ingredients including: cashew milk combining Tahitian and Bourbon vanilla; honey; coconut sugar; agave nectar; sea salt; and a pinch of activated coconut charcoal for a detoxifying twist.

The Konery’s Orange Creamsicle waffle cone makes Scary Skoop the ultimate Halloween healthy indulgence with a perfect combination of flavor, color and texture. Just like Nékter reinvented the juice bar experience with a fresh, clean and nutrient-rich menu, The Konery’s handmade waffle cones are also naturally free of dairy, additives, and preservatives.

“We’re incredibly excited for this new exclusive partnership between Nékter and The Konery,” said Kristine Tonkonow, founder, The Konery. “Nékter’s Charcoal Vanilla Skoop pairs perfectly with our Orange Creamsicle cone — the combination of warm vanilla and bright, citrusy orange is a festive experience that tastes just as good as it looks!”

Nekter’s new Charcoal Vanilla Skoop is a delicious, guilt-free blend of plant-based ingredients including: cashew milk combining Tahitian and Bourbon vanilla; honey; coconut sugar; agave nectar; sea salt; and a pinch of activated coconut charcoal for a detoxifying twist.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 by Steve and Alexis Schulze, two healthy living enthusiasts, who set out to transform the juice bar experience based upon the fundamental belief that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible for those on their path to wellness, and be affordable. Nékter offers a menu of fresh, delicious, nutrient-dense juices, smoothies, and acai bowls that are made without processed ingredients, artificial flavors, added sugars, and unnecessary fillers at 90 restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Nékter continues to expand in existing markets and will open soon in new markets including Florida, Washington, North and South Carolina and Tennessee. As the company continues to grow, it seeks franchise partners, who want to own a business in the thriving health and wellness sector of the restaurant industry, and who want to make a real difference in their communities. An Inc. 500 company, Nékter was recently named one of the “fastest growing franchise businesses of 2016” by Inc. Magazine, and was recognized by Nation’s Restaurant News magazine as a 2016 “Hot Concept.” In 2016, Nékter also debuted on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking at number 217, and was named a “Next 20” brand to watch by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2017.

Visit www.nekterjuicebar.com for the latest company news, location information and franchise opportunities. Guests can also find Nékter on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

peacockpr@cox.net