Nékter Juice Bar’s Best Summer Ever

Nékter Doubles Down on Immunity, Functionality and Flavor with New Menu Items and Seasonal Specials

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) With health and immunity on everyone’s minds, Nékter Juice Bar has pulled out the stops this summer, doubling down on immunity, functionality and flavor with several new permanent additions to its menu plus the return of two seasonal fan favorites.

Now available at 170 Nékter Juice Bars across the country is a brand new, protein-rich breakfast smoothie, the PB Mocha Smoothie, and two new refreshing fresh juices, Celery Aide and Recovery, each crafted for optimal health benefits with powerful nutrients and antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to help boost the immune system. Nékter has also permanently added its layered Immunity Bowl to its menu, which quickly became one of their best-selling bowls last summer.

If that wasn’t enough, this summer Nékter will also offer several limited-time specials including two new delicious and satisfying plant-based bowls, the Tropical Citrus Bowl and the Pineapple Coconut Bowl, both created to refresh and re-energize. Nékter will also bring back its wildly popular, nutrient-dense and “heart-happy” Watermelon Berry Smoothie and Watermelon Cooler Juice. All four seasonal specials are available now until September 9.

“We’ve spent the past 18 months diving deep into nutrition trends and opportunities, leading to one of the most meaningful and impactful menu upgrades in many years,” said Steve Schulze, CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Just as we did 10 years ago, we continue to drive innovation and fill a gaping hole in our market for nutritious offerings that genuinely and purposefully support the health of our guests. Our new menu is now more essential and relevant than ever and honestly one of our best summer menus yet for those seeking to boost their health and overall wellness.”

Along with dozens of other fan-favorite freshly made juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-press juices, cleanses and more, Nékter’s newest offerings for summer include:

The PB Mocha Smoothie: A functional smoothie with 40 grams of protein and naturally high in fiber, copper and iron with an abundance of macro and micro nutrients such as vitamins C, B-3, B-6 and K plus calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, and manganese. Made with Nékter’s proprietary house-made cashew milk that is prepared fresh daily, cold brew coffee, vanilla protein, whey protein, cacao nibs, peanut butter, banana, and agave.

Celery Aide Fresh Juice: A refreshing and rejuvenating blend of celery, lemon and green apple serving as an excellent source of potassium and vitamin C. Low in fat and cholesterol for added health benefits.

Recovery Fresh Juice: A citrusy and earthy blend of beet, celery, kale, ginger, and orange, and high in potassium, vitamins C and K with beneficial amounts of iron, copper, vitamin B-1, and folate, while also being low in fat and cholesterol.

Tropical Citrus Bowl: A refreshing blend of spinach, pineapple, acerola cherry, banana, and orange juice, and topped with vanilla coconut yogurt, hempseed granola, fresh banana, pineapple, and coconut flakes. High in fiber and vitamins A and C.

Pineapple Coconut Bowl: A invigorating fusion of pineapple and coconut topped with hempseed granola, fresh pineapple, and coconut flakes. Rich in prebiotics, probiotics, and Vitamin C.

For more information about Nékter’s unwavering commitment to the health of its guests by offering a delicious, plant-based menu rich in vitamins and nutrients without unnecessary additives, sugars or fillers, please visit www.NekterJuiceBar.com . Like-minded entrepreneurs who are also passionate about health and wellness can visit https://nekterfranchising.com to learn more about one of the restaurant industry’s most successful concepts at a time when immunity and health are more important than ever.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed “Grab N’ Go” juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse and fasting options to help guests “Live Life to the Freshest!” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with nearly 170 locations in the U.S. with 200 additional locations in development across the country, Nékter, America’s Freshest Juice Bar experience, is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. For more information about the brand or franchising opportunities, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com .

