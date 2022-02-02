Nékter Juice Bar Recognized by Newsweek as One of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains with Top, Five-Star Rating

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nékter Juice Bar , the pioneering leader of the 100% authentic juice bar experience, has received yet another national award recognizing its enduring commitment to excellence, ingredient-integrity and transparency. The award comes from Newsweek, which named Nékter Juice Bar one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022. Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Unlike several other juice bar concepts recognized in this year’s awards program, Nékter Juice Bar also received a top, five-star rating as the result of Newsweek’s survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees at restaurant chains across the country. This year, there were 220 winners in 16 categories chosen among the more than 100,000 restaurant brands in the U.S.

“With more than 100,000 restaurant chains in the country, it is truly an honor to be recognized as a national favorite,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Moreover, this award stems from a survey of guests and employees, which means the world to us. As we continue to grow our presence around the country, we will never waiver from our core values of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity.”

The America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022 list highlights the nation’s top restaurant chains based on an independent survey of American restaurant customers and employees. In total, over 35,000 evaluations were collected. Participants were asked to rate restaurants on 10 evaluating criteria: Taste of Food, Cleanliness, Hygiene, Transparency, Location, COVID-19, Environment, Accessibility, Service Quality, and Treatment of Employees.

Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Most recently, Nékter was named to the Entrepreneur 2021 Top Food Franchises list and earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times.

“My association with Nékter had been the best decision of my life, and I am proud to represent a brand that is the perfect blend of health and wellness,” said Amit Wadhera, a Nékter franchise partner with seven locations in California. “Nékter genuinely cares about its franchisees and goes the extra mile to help and support them. I would love to continue to grow with Nékter, a company that has such high standards of integrity. I am lucky to be part of the Nékter family!”

Now with 170+ locations in the U.S. and 150 more in development, Nékter enjoys one of the healthiest revenues in the industry with top quintile average store sales of $908,906* and recently reported a 28% revenue increase in 2021 versus 2020.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed “Grab N’ Go” juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse and fasting options to help guests “Keep It Real.” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

