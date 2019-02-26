Nékter Juice Bar Opens Two Exclusive Markets in Los Angeles and Northern California to Meet High Franchising Demand

Discovery Days Planned for March 2019 in Each Market

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Nékter Juice Bar, the nation’s leading modern juice bar brand with more than 130 restaurants across 14 U.S. states, has opened two of its most exclusive markets, Los Angeles and Northern California, to franchisees seeking to invest in one of the restaurant industry’s most successful healthy dining concepts. Nékter now has six corporate-owned restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area and six in Northern California, and is seeking franchise partners, who want to thrive and expand in those areas.

According to Nékter Juice Bar co-founder and CEO Steve Schulze, Los Angeles and Northern California are two of Nékter’s most sought-after franchise markets. “Since we launched our national franchising program, we’ve added almost 100 locations and expanded into 20 additional markets. We’ve continually enhanced not only our menu offerings and in-store experience but also our franchise program to deliver best-in-class corporate and marketing support. Along the way, we have been consistently approached to open our Los Angeles and Northern California markets and believe now is the ideal time to do just that.”

Founded in 2010, Nékter Juice Bar is the pioneer and champion of the truly authentic juice bar experience, offering an innovative, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of freshly made juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls and healthy snacks that can be enjoyed any time of the day to help sustain a healthy and nutritious lifestyle. Unlike other juice bar concepts, Nékter uses only fresh, whole ingredients without any hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, or artificial ingredients, fostering enduring and growing loyalty among consumers, who increasingly are gravitating to more healthful eating habits.

Currently, Nékter has 47 franchisees with 250 restaurants now operating or in development in 20 U.S. states. In addition to outstanding training, support and operations including a pioneering national sourcing and distribution program, Nékter franchisees benefit from a category-leading Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $816,741* and realistic start-up costs ranging from $211,500 to $462,600. Nékter has been the recipient of many awards from leading national business magazines, such as Entrepreneur Magazine and Inc. Magazine, and respected restaurant industry trade publications, such as QSR, Nation’s Restaurant News, and Franchise Times.

“Nékter has become a beacon for transparency and ingredient-integrity in the $2 billion juice bar category, and as such, we are benefitting from increasing market leadership and enviable consumer demand,” said Schulze. “We were the first to offer flavorful, nutritious and affordable functional foods, and we will continue to innovate and deliver what Americans crave and deserve, while other brands attempt to revisit their values and adjust their menus.”

Potential franchisees, particularly those with restaurant experience and who want to make a positive impact in their communities with an authentic healthy dining experience, are invited to meet with Nékter’s leadership team to learn more about the brand and franchise opportunities at Discovery Days planned for March 2019. For more information about dates, times and locations, please email Nékter Juice Bar at franchise@nekterjuicebar.com.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 130 restaurants in 13 U.S. states, and 175 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to upwards of 400 corporate- and franchise-owned restaurants in 2020. Recent awards include: #214 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500â; the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2017 “Next 20 Brand to Watch” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; the 2018 “Hot Concept” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; and, a #334 ranking on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List in 2016. For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

*As disclosed in Item 19 of Nékter Franchise, Inc.’s 2018 Franchise Disclosure Document. The above figure reflects the average for the 17 franchised locations that opened before January 1, 2017 and operated for the full 2017 calendar year. 53% of these franchised locations met or surpassed the average. The results for new locations may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance that you will sell as much. This is not a franchise offering. An offering is made by Franchise Disclosure Document only.

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

erin@peacock-pr.com