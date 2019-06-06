Nékter Juice Bar to Open Second Whole Foods Market Location on June 12, 2019, in Malibu, California

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Nékter Juice Bar, the nation’s leading modern juice bar brand with more than 130 restaurants across 15 U.S. states, will open its second location within a Whole Foods Market in Malibu, California, on June 12, 2019. The news comes as Nékter recently opened its first Whole Foods Market location in Porter Ranch, California, on May 22. Nékter is part of the Friends of Whole Foods Market program that provides the opportunity for innovative businesses aligned with Whole Foods Market’s mission and quality standards to establish their own independent retail spaces inside Whole Foods Market stores. The restaurant brand is also working with the Whole Foods Market team to expand the store-in-store partnership to additional, future Whole Foods Market locations.

Founded in 2010 in Southern California and rapidly expanding across the country, Nékter Juice Bar is the pioneer and champion of the truly authentic juice bar experience, offering an innovative, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of freshly made juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls and healthy snacks that can be enjoyed any time of the day to help sustain a healthy and nutritious lifestyle. Nékter uses only fresh, whole ingredients and never includes hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, or artificial ingredients that can be found at other juice bars. The Nékter Juice Bars in Malibu and Porter Ranch will offer a new signature coffee menu featuring local partner Coffee Manufactory, which is setting a new standard for sustainability in specialty coffee by tracking key supply chain metrics, sourcing top quality, seasonal coffees, and helping to empower sustainability to become producer-led.

“What we started in 2010 as a regional concept in Southern California has blossomed into a national lifestyle brand that has completely transformed the juice bar experience,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Partnering with Whole Foods Market will allow us to introduce our authentically healthy menu rooted in ingredient-integrity to even more people as we continue to grow across the country. We look forward to helping nourish the lives our new neighbors in Malibu with our freshly made, nutrient-rich and juice-based menu.”

The new Nékter Juice Bar at Whole Foods Market in Malibu is located at The Park at Cross Creek, 23401 Civic Center Way at the intersection of Cross Creek Road and Civic Center Way, and will be open during regular Whole Foods Market hours.

About Whole Foods Market

For 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 500 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 130 restaurants in 15 U.S. states, and 175 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to upwards of 400 corporate- and franchise-owned restaurants in 2020. Recent awards include: Top 5 on FastCasual.com’s 2019 Top 100 Movers and Shakers ranking; #214 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500â; the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2017 “Next 20 Brand to Watch” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; the 2018 “Hot Concept” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; and, a #334 ranking on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List in 2016. For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

