Nékter Juice Bar to Open First Whole Foods Market Location on May 22, 2019, in Porter Ranch, California

Nation’s Leading Modern Juice Bar Brand Planning Additional Whole Foods Market Locations

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Nékter Juice Bar, the nation’s leading modern juice bar brand with more than 130 restaurants across 14 U.S. states, announced today that it will open its first location within a Whole Foods Market on May 22, 2019, in Porter Ranch, California, about 30 miles north of Los Angeles. Nékter is partnering with Whole Foods Market as part of the Friends of Whole Foods Market program, which provides the opportunity for innovative businesses aligned with Whole Foods Market’s mission and quality standards to establish their own independent retail spaces inside Whole Foods Market stores. Nékter is also working with the Whole Foods Market team to open more locations inside additional, new Whole Foods Market stores. These locations will be announced as plans are finalized in coming months.

In celebration of the partnership, Nékter will debut a new signature coffee menu featuring local partner Coffee Manufactory at the Whole Foods Market in Porter Ranch, which is setting a new standard for sustainability in specialty coffee by tracking key supply chain metrics, sourcing top quality, seasonal coffees, and helping to empower sustainability to become producer-led.

“Aligning with Whole Foods Market, a brand that is synonymous with high quality and uncompromising standards, underscores our commitment to providing a best-in-class and authentic juice bar experience,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “We take great pride in elevating the juice bar experience to one that is rooted firmly in ingredient-integrity and menu transparency. At Nékter Juice Bar, we are passionate about nourishing the lives of our guests and that starts and ends with making healthy food options — made with real ingredients – accessible, affordable, and that always taste great.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nékter Juice Bar, a company that shares Whole Foods Market’s commitment to offering high quality, fresh, and delicious products, while satisfying and delighting customers,” said Patrick Bradley, President of Whole Foods Market’s Southern Pacific region. “We constantly look for new ways to elevate the customer experience through access to new brands, products, and in-store concepts, and are confident that Nékter will be an incredible addition to the Whole Foods Market family.”

Founded in 2010 in Southern California, Nékter Juice Bar is the pioneer and champion of the truly authentic juice bar experience, offering an innovative, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of freshly made juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls and healthy snacks that can be enjoyed any time of the day to help sustain a healthy and nutritious lifestyle. Unlike other juice bar concepts, Nékter uses only fresh, whole ingredients without any hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, or artificial ingredients, fostering enduring loyalty among America’s increasingly health-minded consumers. Bolstered by numerous restaurant-industry awards, Nékter continues to expand nationally in both existing and new markets.

About Whole Foods Market

For 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 500 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 130 restaurants in 14 U.S. states, and 175 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to upwards of 400 corporate- and franchise-owned restaurants in 2020. Recent awards include: #214 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500â; the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2017 “Next 20 Brand to Watch” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; the 2018 “Hot Concept” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; and, a #334 ranking on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List in 2016. For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

