Nékter Juice Bar Offers a Fresh Take on Awards Season as Sponsor of The Critics’ Choice Awards on January 11

As Nékter Prepares to Celebrate its 100th U.S. Restaurant, the Modern Reinvention of the Juice Bar Will Help Keep Stars and Guests Energized and Radiant on the Red Carpet

Santa Monica and Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Nékter Juice Bar, the rapidly expanding healthy lifestyle brand and originator of the modern juice bar experience, brings a fresh new approach to awards season as a first-time sponsor of the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, to be broadcast live on the CW from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on January 11 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific. Nékter, which will also celebrate the opening of its 100th restaurant in late January, has become one of the most successful emerging restaurant companies today as fans across the country embrace its promise of total ingredient transparency across its nutrient-rich, delicious and satisfying menu of fresh juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and other healthy snacks.

At a special pop-up Nékter restaurant built especially for the occasion, the gala’s guests, including some of today’s most acclaimed actors, will sample a variety of Nékter’s juices to help keep them energized and radiant on the Red Carpet and throughout the evening. Nékter’s popular juices are packed with fresh fruit, veggies and superfoods, and come in a variety of flavor combinations to satisfy anyone’s tastes or individual health needs and goals.

To celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the awards show, Nékter will also host a social media campaign, #CelebHealthHacks, on its Twitter page, www.twitter.com/nekterjuicebar. Beginning on the morning of the awards, Nékter will begin to post 23 questions about the various ways celebrities keep healthy, with winners receiving Nékter bonus cards to use at their favorite Nékter restaurant. Nékter can now be enjoyed in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Washington State, and North Carolina, and will grow to 425 locations across the country by 2020.

“What an amazing opportunity we have to showcase our award-winning line-up of fresh, clean and nutritious juices among some of Hollywood’s most admired actors and professionals,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Partnering with the Critics’ Choice Awards will allow us to generate brand buzz among a national, if not global, audience, and educate more of the country about the benefits of adding more fresh fruits and veggies into our daily living. It will be an exciting night for everyone at Nékter Juice Bar.”

The Nékter Difference

Nékter has completely transformed the juice bar experience by creating a menu without hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors. Each of Nékter’s menu offerings starts upon a foundation of fresh, whole ingredients, and is designed to optimize overall health and wellness by feeding the body with essential vitamins and nutrients to increase energy, boost immunity and metabolism, cleanse and detoxify, and much more. Guests can choose from six fresh juices, seven smoothies and five acai bowls that can be customized based on individual diet or lifestyle preferences, such as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, low-fat, and low-sugar. New to the menu is Skoop, an all-natural, guilt-free and decadent frozen treat that is dairy-free, gluten-free, and free of refined sugars and preservatives.

Each Nékter Juice Bar restaurant is designed to be a comfortable and engaging community gathering spot, where friends and family can meet to relax, reenergize and enjoy a fresh juice, smoothie or bowl. Nékter Juice Bar is also known for its community connections, supporting worthwhile causes that are important to their local guests.

About The Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. The BFCA is the largest film critics’ organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 300 television, radio and online critics. BFCA members are the primary source of information for today’s film going public. BTJA is the collective voice of almost 100 journalists who regularly cover television for TV viewers, radio listeners and online audiences. Historically, The Critics’ Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is an award-winning, modern juice bar concept offering guests a delicious selection of fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks at nearly 100 restaurants in the United States. With an unwavering commitment to authenticity, quality and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with restaurants in several states, Nékter plans to continue expanding nationally to 425 company- and franchise-owned restaurants by 2020. Among several recent recognitions are: 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; and #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List in 2016. For more information, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

peacockpr@cox.net