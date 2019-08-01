Nékter Juice Bar Named “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Nékter Juice Bar, America’s leading modern and authentic juice bar experience, has been recognized as one of “9 Best Franchise Deals for 2019” by QSR Magazine, one of the most respected information sources for the fast-casual and quick-service restaurant industries. According to the magazine, “Nékter’s star is shining bright” attracting “franchisees interested in an emerging brand with a health halo and promising ROI potential.”

For the past nine years, QSR has published the “Best Franchise Deals” to help the franchise community identify the best franchise options within fast-casual and quick-service categories. This year, QSR created a Franchise Council made up of several external franchise experts to evaluate key financials, franchisor support and brand elements, and review Franchise Disclosure Documents to select the final list. Among other key factors, the experts concluded that Nékter is “100 percent invested in the operational success at the unit level” and that the company is strong due to its “modest investment and a closure rate of 2 percent.”

“At Nékter, we are committed to working alongside our franchise partners every step of the way to promote their individual success through proven and outstanding training and support programs and resources,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Yet, the fundamental and overarching success of our brand comes from our authenticity, resulting in sustained guest loyalty. And that, in itself, translates to enduring success for our franchise partners.”

The recipient of several other top industry awards, Nékter Juice Bar offers a truly healthy and ingredient-centric menu of freshly made juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls and other healthy snacks that nourish America’s increasing appetite for healthier dining options. With nearly 150 restaurants across 15 states, and 175 more in development, Nékter’s continued success is nurtured by innovative new menu introductions and transformative marketing campaigns that inspire guests to follow their individual paths to wellness starting with a plant-based diet rich in essential vitamins, nutrients and living enzymes.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with nearly 150 restaurants in the United States, and 175 more in development, Nékter continues to spread its roots across the country. Recent awards include: “2019 Best Franchise Deals” by QSR magazine; Top 5 on FastCasual.com’s 2019 Top 100 Movers and Shakers ranking; #214 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500®; the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2017 “Next 20 Brand to Watch” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; the 2018 “Hot Concept” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; and, a #334 ranking on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List in 2016. For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

