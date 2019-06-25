Nékter Juice Bar Hits the Vegan Ice Cream Sweet Spot with Four New Decadent and Guilt-Free Flavors of Skoop This Summer

Plus, Watermelon Season is Back at America’s Favorite Modern Juice Bar

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Two years ago, Nékter Juice Bar redefined the frozen dessert with a new, indulgently delicious yet guilt-free, vegan and dairy-free “ice cream” called Skoop – made with real, high-quality ingredients for craveworthy flavor and smooth, decadent consistency. Nékter has hit the sweet spot once again with four new, limited-edition flavors inspired by childhood favorites to be enjoyed all summer long:

Monster Cookie Dough – Nutrient-rich Blue Spirulina gives this fun summer flavor its bright blue hue, with generous chunks of vegan cookie dough and vegan chocolate chips complemented by sweet and aromatic Madagascar vanilla, coconut milk, and a touch of agave nectar.

Peanut Butter Swirl – Inspired by an iconic candy bar, smooth and creamy peanut butter swirls amongst layers of vegan chocolate, coconut milk, Madagascar vanilla, agave nectar, with a pinch of sea salt.

Orange Twist – A tropical and perfectly refreshing twist on a classic summertime flavor, this frozen treat blends creamy coconut milk with the sweetest of tangerines, Madagascar vanilla, and a hint of agave nectar.

Chocolate Haze – A delectable mash-up of pure cocoa, hazelnut butter, cashew milk, rich peanut butter, coconut sugar, agave nectar and a dash of sea salt make this a velvety smooth gelato-like frozen perfection for chocolate lovers.

“It’s better than ice cream,” says Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Better for you, better tasting, and you’ll feel better after eating it. It’s a healthier way to cheat!”

Guests can customize their new Summer of Skoop flavor favorites with various toppings, including Chocolate Drizzle, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes, Hempseed or Gluten-Free Granola or fresh strawberries, blueberries and pineapple. The new summer Skoop flavors will be joined by perpetual favorites, Chocolate Bliss and Coconut Vanilla, at participating Nékter Juice Bars from June 27 through September 3.

Watermelon Season Returns to Nékter

There’s no better way to beat the heat than by enjoying Nékter’s farm-fresh, refreshing Watermelon Cooler Juice or Watermelon Berry Smoothie, both on the menu for a limited time from June 20 to September 9. The Watermelon Cooler Juice combines sweet and hydrating watermelon sourced from local market growers with a touch of cooling and energizing fresh mint for a natural antidote to summertime heat. Nékter’s Watermelon Berry Smoothie is a light and refreshing blend of juicy watermelon, sweet strawberries, lime, chia seeds, and a touch of agave nectar. Both beverages are available in 16-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce sizes.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 140 restaurants in the United States, and 175 more in development, Nékter continues to spread its roots across the country. Recent awards include: Top 5 on FastCasual.com’s 2019 Top 100 Movers and Shakers ranking; #214 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500®; the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2017 “Next 20 Brand to Watch” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; the 2018 “Hot Concept” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; and, a #334 ranking on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List in 2016. For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

