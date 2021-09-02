Nékter Juice Bar Gives ‘Em Pumpkin to Talk About

Unlike Other Brands, Nékter Uses Only Real, Nutrient-Rich Ingredients in Its Seasonal Favorites

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) With Pumpkin Spice season back in full swing, Nékter Juice Bar is raising industry standards once again with three, limited-time only specials that deliver on both magnificent flavor and exceptional nutritional benefits. Unlike other national juice bar or coffeehouse brands, Nékter uses only real ingredients that are packed with vital vitamins and essential minerals that help optimize immunity, energy and overall wellness. The three fall favorites include the Pumpkin Spice Smoothie, Pumpkin Mousse Chia Pudding and Pumpkin Superfood Oats, each available September 9 through November 24 at participating locations nationwide.

“As the brand that pioneered the modern and 100% authentic juice bar experience, Nékter Juice Bar isn’t going to compromise its industry-leading standards,” said Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “Now with fall fast approaching and along with it, Pumpkin Spice season, our guests deserve only the best, real ingredients in our three delicious and craveable seasonal offerings.”

As one of nature’s most powerful fruits, pumpkins are low-calorie, loaded with fiber, protein, and antioxidants, and one of the best sources of beta carotene, Nékter’s fall specials include:

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie: an energizing blend of pumpkin puree, bananas, dates, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, agave, and housemade cashew milk. Loaded with fiber, potassium, iron and vitamins A and E, this smoothie will jumpstart mornings deliciously.

Pumpkin Mousse Chia Pudding: a new take on a classic with layers of vanilla chia pudding made with cashews, dates, chia seeds and agave and housemade pumpkin mousse and topped with hemp granola, and a dash of pumpkin spice.

Pumpkin Superfood Oats: served warm for crisp fall days and offers a savory, high-fiber, high-protein blend of steel cut oats, housemade pumpkin mousse, fresh fuji apple, agave, and pumpkin spice.

