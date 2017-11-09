Nékter Juice Bar Fortifies Cold-Pressed Juices and Cleanses With New Superfoods, Herbs, Prebiotics, and Probiotics for Optimal Health Benefits

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Nékter Juice Bar, the emerging leader in the modern juice bar movement, has fortified its lineup of cold-pressed bottled juices and juice cleanses, adding a new, curated selection of superfoods, herbs, prebiotics, and probiotics for optimal health benefits. Known for its authentically fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, acai bowls and healthy snacks, the expanded selection represents Nékter’s continual emphasis on menu innovation to support and inspire sustainable healthy lifestyles in the communities it serves.

The eight new, cold-pressed options and cleanses have been designed to not only taste delicious but to also provide exceptional, functional health benefits. Among the new ingredients is super herb Ashwagandha, which has been used for more than 3,000 years to relieve stress, increase energy levels and improve concentration. It can also help lower blood sugar, reduce cortisol and help fight symptoms of anxiety and depression. Another new ingredient is Camu Camu, a super food found throughout the Amazon rain forests of Peru and Brazil, and with 60 times the Vitamin C of an orange, it can help strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation.

Prebiotics and probiotics have also been added to support healthy digestive systems. Probiotics help control the growth of harmful bacteria, while prebiotics serve as fuel for probiotics, increasing their functional benefits.

“We’ve amped up our selection of cold-pressed juices and cleanses with powerful new superfoods, super herbs, prebiotics and probiotics that help keep our bodies at their best,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Our guests now have the best of both worlds: great taste plus optimal health benefits that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.”

Nékter’s eight new, cold-pressed options include:

Ginger Lime Skinny Lemonade : An immunity-boosting and stomach-soothing blend of lime, lemon, agave nectar, and ginger.

: An immunity-boosting and stomach-soothing blend of lime, lemon, agave nectar, and ginger. Berry Detox Skinny Lemonade : A detoxifying and antioxidant-packed blend of strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, lemon, agave nectar, and cayenne pepper.

: A detoxifying and antioxidant-packed blend of strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, lemon, agave nectar, and cayenne pepper. Charcoal Skinny Lemonade + Probiotics : A detoxifying lemonade with activated charcoal, lemon, probiotics, and agave nectar. Draws toxins from the body, reduces bloating and promotes glowing skin.

: A detoxifying lemonade with activated charcoal, lemon, probiotics, and agave nectar. Draws toxins from the body, reduces bloating and promotes glowing skin. Turmeric Citrus Skinny Lemonade + Camu Camu : A superfood citrus blend of orange, grapefruit, camu camu, lemon, agave nectar, turmeric, and black pepper.

: A superfood citrus blend of orange, grapefruit, camu camu, lemon, agave nectar, turmeric, and black pepper. Pomegranate Beet Cold-Pressed Juice : An earthy blend of apple, celery, beet, pomegranate, lemon, parsley, spinach, and ginger.

: An earthy blend of apple, celery, beet, pomegranate, lemon, parsley, spinach, and ginger. Calming Greens Cold-Pressed Juice + Ashwagandha : A brain-boosting blend with stress-relieving properties of apple, celery, cucumber, lime, spinach, parsley, kale, mint, and ashwagandha.

: A brain-boosting blend with stress-relieving properties of apple, celery, cucumber, lime, spinach, parsley, kale, mint, and ashwagandha. Healing Greens Cold-Pressed Juice + Prebiotics : A healing blend of apple, cucumber, lemon, parsley, spinach, ginger, and prebiotics to help promote a healthy gut.

: A healing blend of apple, cucumber, lemon, parsley, spinach, ginger, and prebiotics to help promote a healthy gut. Chai Latte Cold-Brewed Coffee: A spiced-up blend with cold-brew coffee, chai tea, cashew milk, vanilla, and agave nectar.

Nékter’s Classic and Advanced Cleanse programs, which were designed to help encourage healthy eating habits, were also enhanced with similar functional ingredients. The beginner-friendly, purifying Classic Cleanse helps eliminate sugar cravings and increase appetites for healthy, whole foods. This cleanse now includes Turmeric Citrus Skinny Lemonade with Camu Camu to help kickstart the metabolism, and Calming Greens with Ashwagandha to help balance blood sugar and soothe stress and anxiety to help power through the evening.

Nékter’s Advanced Cleanse is formulated with less fruits and more nutrient-dense, purifying veggies to help stabilize blood sugar, curb pesky cravings and flood the body with essential vitamins and nutrients. This cleanse now also includes Turmeric Citrus with Camu Camu to help boost immunity, fight inflammation and jumpstart the metabolism. Both cleanses are available in one, three or five-day options. Guests can also choose to build their own cleanses based on their specific preferences or wellness goals.

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is a premium, award-winning, modern juice bar concept offering guests a delicious selection of fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks at 93 restaurants in the United States. The lifestyle restaurant brand has transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its entire menu. With an unwavering commitment to authenticity, quality and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Colorado, and Washington State, Nékter plans to expand nationally to 425 restaurants by 2020. Within the next few years, Nékter will open in: Atlanta, Central California, Chicago, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, North and South Carolina Ohio, Tennessee, Tucson, and the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metropolitan area. Among several recent recognitions are: 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; #21; #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List in 2016. Entrepreneurs, who want to own a business in a thriving health and wellness sector of the restaurant industry, can visit www.nekterjuicebar.com/franchise to learn more.

