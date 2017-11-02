Nékter Juice Bar Counts Down to Its 100th Restaurant and First East Coast Locations Before Year’s End

With More Than 150 Restaurants In Development, Premium Juice Bar Concept Is One of Industry’s Most Successful Emerging Brands

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) As the end of 2017 approaches, Nékter Juice Bar is planning to celebrate two major milestones in December: its 100th restaurant and its first two East Coast restaurants in North Carolina. These openings, combined with 150 restaurants in development, positions Nékter Juice Bar as one of the most successful emerging brands in the restaurant industry today. Nékter’s 100th restaurant is scheduled to open in late December in Anaheim, California, with its North Carolina restaurants slated to open in the Charlotte market in early December.

“Seven years ago, we saw an opportunity to disrupt a restaurant category that had lost its way with empty promises of offering a healthy menu,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “We took a different path to become a truly authentic and inspirational brand with fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies and acai bowls. As our appeal among guests and the franchise community continues to accelerate, we will not become complacent about menu innovation, ingredient transparency and quality, and the guest experience. Rather, we will seek new ways to innovate and enrich the entire experience.”

Now with 92 restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas, Nékter entered several new markets this year, including Utah, Florida, Washington, Fort Worth, and Houston. The company will open at least nine more restaurants in 2017 and an additional 75 restaurants in 2018, which puts it well on its way to reaching its goal of 425 restaurants by 2020. With the majority of future growth coming from franchising, Nékter is actively recruiting entrepreneurs as it expands into more new markets in 2018, including: Atlanta, Central California, Chicago, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Tucson, and the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metropolitan area.

“As we grow, however, it is critical that we align our brand with likeminded partners, who value healthy living and want to offer an easy, accessible, affordable and premium juice bar experience to their friends and neighbors,” said Schulze. “In return, we offer an exceptional AUV of $837,263*, a robust franchise training and support program that facilitates rapid development schedules, and an outstanding research and development department that keeps our menu fresh and appealing.”

Recent menu innovations include new Skoop by Nékter, a natural, clean and delicious frozen treat that has been a huge hit among guests while also opening up new revenue streams for the brand. For the holidays, Nékter partnered with upstart, gourmet waffle cone purveyor, The Konery of Brooklyn, New York, on two limited-time offerings, the first being Scary Skoop featuring a new Charcoal Vanilla Skoop flavor and an Orange Creamsicle cone. In November, Nékter will introduce a refreshed line-up of its cold-pressed bottle juices, which includes new juice blends enhanced with healing herbs and Superfood ingredients.

Also this year, Nékter has invested in four new restaurant designs to resonate with different communities and demographics: city/urban, suburban, traditional, and non-traditional locations such as airports and unique retail spaces. “Restaurants are more than just about food, they should be about building a community,” said Schulze. “And with that must come restaurant design that is consistent with the brand but also reflective of and appealing to the local community. Nékter is more than the brick and mortar of a restaurant. It’s a lifestyle that permeates beyond the four walls.”

Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 by Steve and Alexis Schulze, two healthy living enthusiasts, who set out to transform the juice bar experience based upon the fundamental belief that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible for those on their path to wellness, and be affordable. Nékter offers a menu of fresh, delicious, nutrient-dense juices, smoothies, and acai bowls that are made without processed ingredients, artificial flavors, added sugars, and unnecessary fillers at 92 restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Nékter continues to expand in existing markets and will open soon in new markets including Florida, Washington, and North and South Carolina. As the company continues to grow, it seeks franchise partners, who want to own a business in the thriving health and wellness sector of the restaurant industry, and who want to make a real difference in their communities. An Inc. 500 company, Nékter was recently named one of the “fastest growing franchise businesses of 2016” by Inc. Magazine, and was recognized by Nation’s Restaurant News magazine as a 2016 “Hot Concept.” In 2016, Nékter also debuted on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking at number 217, and was named a “Next 20” brand to watch by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2017.

