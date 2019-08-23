Nékter Juice Bar Among Top 4 Percent of Companies to Achieve Inc. 5000 Ranking for Fifth Consecutive Year

America’s Favorite Modern Juice Bar is Also the Only Juice Bar Concept in Food and Beverage Category

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Of the tens of thousands of companies applying to the esteemed Inc. 5000 list over the years to earn their place among the most successful enterprises in America, Nékter Juice Bar has achieved what only a tiny fraction or 4 percent of them have – a top ranking for the fifth consecutive year. Moreover, Nékter, now America’s favorite modern juice bar with its authentically healthy menu of fresh juices, Superfood smoothies and acai bowls, is the only juice bar concept in this year’s entire Inc. 5000 Food and Beverage category.

The annual Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. According to Inc. Media’s Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter, Nékter’s achievement as five-year repeat is a “truly extraordinary accomplishment” that is more difficult to achieve each year. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found in Inc.’s September 2019 issue or at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

“We started out with a very simple idea to offer truly healthy fresh juices, smoothies and acai bowls, and having remained true to that mission, Nékter Juice Bar has become the industry standard – the brand to watch and admire among both consumers and our competitors,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Achieving this accomplishment on the Inc. 5000 list fortifies our place among America’s leading emerging restaurant brands..”

Now with nearly 150 restaurants in 15 states, Nékter is rapidly expanding to even more communities across the country. This latest recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is just one of several awards received by Nékter in the past year, including being named one of the top food franchises in 2019 by Entrepreneur Magazine, one of the best franchise deals by QSR magazine, a top 5 ranking on FastCasual.com’s annual Movers and Shakers list, and one of the nation’s leading health-focused concepts by Restaurant Business magazine.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with nearly 150 restaurants in the United States, and 175 more in development, Nékter continues to spread its roots across the country. Recent awards include: “2019 Best Franchise Deals” by QSR magazine; Top 5 on FastCasual.com’s 2019 Top 100 Movers and Shakers ranking; #214 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500®; the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2017 “Next 20 Brand to Watch” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; the 2018 “Hot Concept” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; and, is among only 4 percent of companies applying to the Inc. 5000 in 2019 to be ranked for five consecutive years (2015-2019). For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

