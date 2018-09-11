Nékter Juice Bar Adds Third-Party Delivery to Amplify Accessibility and Convenience for Guests Across the U.S.

Grubhub, Doordash and Postmates Selected to Provide Delivery Services at Participating Locations

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Since Nékter Juice Bar opened its first restaurant in Orange County, California, in 2010, the healthy lifestyle restaurant brand has been on a mission to help guests on their individual paths to wellness while ensuring that a healthy and balanced lifestyle is affordable and accessible too. Now, with nearly 120 restaurants in 12 states, Nékter Juice Bar has aligned with three of the top, third-party delivery providers, Grubhub , Doordash and Postmates , to make it even easier for guests to enjoy deliciously fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks at their convenience.

For several years, guests have been able to order their favorite Nékter menu items in the way that suits them best: in-store, by phone, or via Nékter’s user-friendly mobile app. Now they can have their menu selections delivered right to their home, office, school, park or wherever they want to enjoy a refreshing, nutritious and delicious healthy dining or snack option. Guests simply login to the Nékter app or one of the three delivery partners that services their neighborhood. The brand is also exploring additional ordering options, such as kiosks and A.I. voice ordering, for even more convenience and accessibility.

“At Nékter Juice Bar, we understand that a healthy lifestyle begins with how we nourish our bodies to be the best that we can be,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “We also remain committed to affordability without compromising ingredient integrity, and to accessibility to make it as easy as possible for our guests to make healthy choices. Adding delivery to our menu of ordering options is yet another way we continue to innovate and bring the Nékter Life to more communities across the country.”

Gift Cards Now Available on the Nekter Mobile App

Nékter Juice Bar is also making it faster and easier for guests to eat healthy through added functionality on the Nékter App. In addition to online ordering, guests can now buy a gift card directly on the app, use it to pay for online and in-store orders, then easily reload the balance at their convenience. To celebrate the new features, Nékter will offer a free, $5 bonus card when guests purchase $25 in gift cards on the app through September 23, 2018.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is the category leader and pioneer of the modern juice bar experience with a freshly made, clean, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks. With an unwavering commitment to ingredient transparency, authenticity and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with nearly 120 restaurants in the United States, and 150 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to 425 company- and franchise-owned restaurants by 2020. Recent awards include: the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2016 “Hot Concept” award and the 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; and #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List. Nékter continues to seek entrepreneurs who want to bring The Nékter Life to more communities around the United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or https://nekterjuicebar.com/franchise.

