Nékter Juice Bar Accelerates Nationwide Expansion, Brings Home Three Major Awards

Healthy Dining Innovator Receives Top Awards from FastCasual.com, Restaurant Business Magazine, and Entrepreneur Magazine

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Bolstered by several new top industry awards, Nékter Juice Bar, the nation’s leading modern juice bar experience, continues to grow its national footprint bringing its unique and inspiring healthy dining brand to more communities across the United States. In just the past several months, Nékter has landed in Minnesota, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Kansas, and has opened its first location in partnership with Whole Foods Market in Southern California, bringing its growing restaurant count to more than 130 restaurants across 15 U.S. states.

Along the way, Nékter continues to receive substantial recognition from within the restaurant and business communities including its recent Top 5 ranking on FastCasual.com’s annual Top 100 Movers and Shakers. The annual award honors the top 75 brands and 25 executives across a wide selection of fast casual restaurant concepts. This year, however, 17 of the top 25 brands fell into the healthy dining category underscoring a consistent and growing trend among Americans seeking better-for-you dining options.

Nékter was also recognized as one of the strongest brands in the “Top Food Franchises of 2019” this month by Entrepreneur magazine, and was praised last month by Restaurant Business magazine in its 2018 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report as one of the nation’s leading health-focused concepts with double-digit sales increases and restaurant counts.

“More and more Americans are exploring and embracing healthier lifestyles, and at Nékter we take great pride in being at the forefront of this movement,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Being recognized as not only one of the top restaurant brands, but as a leader in the healthy dining revolution by our peers, is a true honor. It also speaks to the intensifying popularity of Nékter as we expand across the country.”

With 175 restaurants in development, Nékter is on par to open several additional franchise and corporate-owned restaurants in 2019, including more within Whole Foods Market locations as part of the Friends of Whole Foods Market program. More details about these locations, including one in Malibu that will open in June 2019, will be announced soon. Nékter’s growth is supported by innovative new menu introductions and transformative marketing campaigns that engage loyal fans and inspire new guests to incorporate healthy eating into their daily lives, starting with fresh, delicious, clean, plant-based, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks.

“Some copycat juice bar concepts may try to emulate Nékter and our success, but they lack our unrelenting focus on ingredient quality and integrity combined with delicious flavor, affordability and accessibility,” said Schulze. “Consumers who are trying to improve their lifestyles deserve a truly authentic experience, and that’s what makes Nékter stand above the rest.”

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly-made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 130 restaurants in 15 U.S. states, and 175 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to upwards of 400 corporate- and franchise-owned restaurants in 2020. Recent awards include: Top 5 on FastCasual.com’s 2019 Top 100 Movers and Shakers ranking; #214 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500â; the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2017 “Next 20 Brand to Watch” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; the 2018 “Hot Concept” award from Nation’s Restaurant News; and, a #334 ranking on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List in 2016. For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

erin@peacock-pr.com