Nékter Juice Bar Accelerates National Expansion with Entry into Four New States by Early Summer 2018

Modern Juice Bar Category Leader Adds Key Real Estate and Construction Executives to Support Brisk Growth

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The journey from proof-of-concept in 2010 to more than 100 high-performing restaurants across the country today has made Nékter Juice Bar the clear leader in the modern juice bar category. Nékter’s brisk expansion continues this summer as new franchise partners prepare to bring the healthy lifestyle concept to several new markets, including: Jacksonville Beach, Coconut Creek, Tampa and Valrico in Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; Eugene, Oregon; and, Woodbury, Minnesota. At the same time, Nékter has 150 more restaurants in development in multiple markets, including Illinois, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania, and is seeking franchise partners who want to bring a thriving and growing brand to more communities across the United States.

“Today Nékter Juice Bar continues to be the category leader and trailblazer by offering a dining experience that offers benefits beyond the menu to improve lives,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “As we grow across the country, it’s becoming increasingly evident that consumers are rejecting rhetoric and disingenuous hyperbole and are now demanding authenticity and ingredient integrity, which is what they have always found at Nékter.”

Leaning on a proven strategy of measured and concentric growth, data-driven site selection and impactful local and national brand awareness campaigns, Nékter’s steady success is underscored by the highest Average Unit Volume (AUV) in its category of $816,741*. Recent strategic brand and operational enhancements have also contributed to rising guest loyalty and bottom-line improvements, including:

A new “Farm-to-Cup” initiative supported by a strengthened national supply chain network to ensure ingredient quality, freshness and safety while lowering overall food and distribution costs.

A flexible restaurant design program for traditional and non-traditional settings with value-engineered models for new markets and multi-unit operators.

An upgraded mobile app that has led to a greater than 200 percent increase in online ordering sales.

New Executive Hires to Support National Expansion

To support this sustained growth, Nékter has added two proven industry professionals to its team: Philip Notaro as Director of Construction, and Kenny Burdi as Director of Real Estate. A 20+-year veteran, Notaro has served in leadership positions at several restaurant brands, including Pressed Juicery, Robeks, Togo’s Eateries, and at Warner Bros. Studio and Sony Picture Studios Imageworks. Notaro will focus his efforts at Nékter Juice Bar on value-engineering and streamlining the design process, build-outs and improvements.

Burdi arrives at Nékter from Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, where he most recently served as Regional Real Estate Manager. At Nékter, Burdi will lead the real estate program including market development and analysis, site selection and lease negotiations.

Both will work closely with Nékter’s executive team, including Schulze, Natalie LaClair, vice president of business operations, and Chris Turpin, vice president of franchise relations, to grow and solidify the brand’s leadership position within the juice bar category.

Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nekter Juice Bar.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is the category leader and pioneer of the modern juice bar experience with a 100 percent, freshly made, clean, nutrient-rich and delicious menu of juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks. With an unwavering commitment to ingredient transparency, authenticity and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with more than 100 restaurants in the United States, and 150 more in development, Nékter plans to grow to 425 company- and franchise-owned restaurants by 2020. Recent awards include: the 2018 “Best Buy in Franchising” Zor award from Franchise Times; the 2016 “Hot Concept” award and the 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®; and #334 on Inc. magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List in 2016. Nékter continues to seek entrepreneurs who want to make a “healthy living” by bringing The Nékter Life to more communities around the United States and beyond. For more information, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or https://nekterjuicebar.com/franchise.

*As disclosed in Item 19 of Nékter Franchise, Inc.’s 2018 Franchise Disclosure Document. The above figure reflects the average for the 17 franchised locations that opened before January 1, 2017 and operated for the full 2017 calendar year. 53% of these franchised locations met or surpassed the average. The results for new locations may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance that you will sell as much. This is not a franchise offering. An offering is made by Franchise Disclosure Document only.

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

peacockpr@cox.net