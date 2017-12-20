Myrtle Beach Welcomes First Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery café chain now open in Tanger Outlets

Myrtle Beach, SC (RestaurantNews.com) The Tanger Outlets just became an even sweeter place to shop!

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, the popular international bakery café chain, has begun baking its signature treats and serving up hot Nestle Milano® coffee, in the Tanger Outlets, located at 4635 Factory Stores Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.

The café serves up freshly baked cookies, brownies, and customized cookie cakes.

“We are the perfect one-stop-shop for everything sweet,” said Franchisee Dustin King. “We are thrilled to bring the Nestle Toll House Café by Chip concept to Myrtle Beach to serve the best baked confections to the community.”

Myrtle Beach’s first Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is the second in South Carolina and among more than 160 cafés system-wide. The café is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

