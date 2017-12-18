‘My London Favorites’, With American Songstress Emily Warren

American songstress Emily Warren is as of yet still best known as the multi-platinum songwriter for the considerable likes of Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, James Blunt and Tiesto. But this year has found her coming into her own as an artist, appearing on a pair of songs by Chainsmokers (check out the lush, visceral “My Type,” which she also co-wrote), and releasing three singles of her own, “Hurt By You,” “Something to Hold Onto” and “Poking Holes.”

She was also just named a Forbes music industry 30 Under 30.

As happens, her calling takes her to London studios often, and the city has become something of a second home. So we asked her to take us through a perfect Emily Warren day or two in Blighty’s ever exhilarating capital – from breakfast in Neal’s Yard to sing-alongs in a Westminster pub.

Breakfast

Eggbreak

I’m not trying to be hyperbolic, but possibly the best breakfast/brunch I ever did have was at Eggbreak. The dishes are incredible, the ingredients are fresh and delicious, and just about everything on the menu is great. Also not a terrible place to take a meeting as they have a whole downstairs area and plenty of space.

Granger & Co

I don’t understand how they make the scrambled eggs at Granger & Co, but it’s what I imagine eating a cloud would be like. It can get pretty crowded here, and there is a line out the door most days of the week – but it is well worth it. Plus, if you go to the one in Notting Hill, you are in an amazing location and can pop over to Portobello Road and see Portobello Market and the pastel colored buildings that make it feel like you’re in a box of crayons. And if you’re there, you must hit one of my favorite vintage stores on the planet, Ragyard.

26 Grains

My last recommendation for breakfast is an adorable little spot. It’s in Neal’s Yard, which is this little alley that you could so easily walk right past, but inside is so lively and magical. There are several spots at which to eat and little shops…but the best for breakfast is 26 Grains, for the quality of food and the environment. They have delicious sweet and savory porridges (my favorite sweet is the hazelnut & butter, favorite savory is the egg and kale…this is very unusual and worth a try). I highly recommend this place!

Lunch

Beehive

I really love a spot in Ealing called Beehive, because it’s close to a bunch of studios I work in. You can make your own lunchbox where you choose from several items (tomato and mozzarella tart, portobello and brie sandwich) and, yes, they put them in a box. You must get the halloumi!

Gail’s Bakery

Another great lunch spot, for tasty ciabatta/sourdough sandwiches, plus salads and quiches. There are several locations across London, which makes it super convenient and quick and easy. Also a great place to take a meeting or get some coffee.

Dinner

The Barbary

My favorite spot for dinner in London (also in Neal’s Yard), and definitely in my top five favorites ever. The restaurant is tiny, there’s just one bar that wraps around an open kitchen, and for the most part it’s walk-in only. Almost as good as the Mediterranean/North African influenced food is the experience of watching the extremely talented kitchen staff prepare it. I don’t know if I can possibly overhype this place; you’re just gonna have to try it. Make sure you get the cauliflower!

Gola

Don’t even get me started on Gola, a QT little Italian place right in Parsons Green…another neighborhood worth spending some time in. They use ingredients that are “natural aphrodisiacs” from Puglia, a region in southern Italy, and every dish is to die for. My absolute favorite is the ravioli stuffed with pecorino cheese, honey & truffle, in mushroom sauce and pistachios; you will sob into the plate. There’s also a house made spaghetti that is served in a pecorino cheese wheel.

The Rajdoot

No guide to London would be complete without a curry recommendation; Indian food here is unlike Indian food anywhere else. Probably my favorite dish is the “mango delight” at Sitar in Hemel Hempstead – but it is so far out of the way. My Central London recommendation would be The Rajdoot in Marylebone. Anything you get here will be amazing, but be sure to order the peshwari naan.

Pubs

If you’re looking to get a drink in London, you can’t not go to a pub. They’re part of the reason I love this city so much, as they are so intensely woven into the culture, and it’s like going back in time. Always a great place to have a conversation with a stranger, or meet up with friends. I can’t say I’ve ever met a pub I didn’t like, so it’s a pretty safe bet to walk into one wherever you are; but some of my favorites that are off the beaten path are…

Crispins

This place is ridiculous. Once again, it’s quite west in Ealing, near some recording studios I work out of. But what I love about this tiny hole-in-the-wall is there’s a piano; so we’ve made a habit out of going over there when we’re done, writing and testing out our songs for the regulars. Also, this place strangely starts filling up every night at around 11pm, which is pretty unusual for England. You think it’s dead and then all of the sudden people start showing up from who knows where, and before you know it the place is packed. The bartender is also lovely.

The Holly Bush

Super cute, semi-hidden on a charming little road in Hampstead. They also have great food and snacks, like black pudding scotch egg and salt baked beetroot.

Things To Do

You can go a hundred times and not take in all of London’s art and culture. One of my favorite museums is the Victoria & Albert – their excellent permanent collection is focused on decorative arts and design…but they also have fabulous exhibits coming through constantly. I saw one on music and art from the 60s earlier this year that changed my life, and right now they are showing, Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion. There’s always something great happening here.

My friend Gabz took me to a pub called Duke of Kendal (in Westminster) to see elderly people sing along to their in-house pianist. This was one of the cutest best experiences and you absolutely cannot miss it. It happens every Sunday at 8pm.

Another great thing to do is Brick Lane Market in East London/Shoreditch on Sundays. This area is so much fun to walk through, with tons of great little shops and restaurants; and the market itself is a good starting point.

Image courtesy of the Victoria & Albert Museum

The post ‘My London Favorites’, With American Songstress Emily Warren appeared first on BlackBook.