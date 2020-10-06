My Friend’s Place Deli is Expanding Franchise Opportunities

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) My Friend’s Place Deli , established in Atlanta in 1980, is looking to future growth with new franchise opportunities. The casual, neighborhood deli with healthy sandwich fare and an authentic sense of community is expanding throughout metro Atlanta and the Southeast.

“My Friends Place is a great neighborhood restaurant for an entrepreneur seeking a community focused brand with good, healthy food,” says Reggie Coachman, Vice President, Franchise Development. “Our sandwich and salad offerings lend itself to off-premise delivery and catering options for local businesses and residences.”

My Friend’s Place offers potential franchisees the ability to work for themselves in a welcoming, family environment without working unreasonable weekly hours. The typical location is open Monday – Saturday 10 AM to 3 PM. This allows a work/life balance for franchisees and restaurant staff which is a core value of the brand.

About My Friend’s Place Deli

The first My Friend’s Place location was opened in Sandy Springs, Georgia in 1980 by Rosalind and David Katz. Recognizing the area’s need for a restaurant that would provide fast, healthy meals, they began with a simple menu of homemade Egg, Chicken and Tuna Salads, though the menu has evolved vastly over the years. By 1990, the concept had grown in the number of stores throughout the metro Atlanta area and based on the success of the concept and the desire to maintain a high level of service, the company turned to franchising

For more information on My Friends Place franchising, contact Reggie Coachman at (832) 387-7691 or reggie.coachman@myfriendsplacedeli.com . Visit the website at www.myfriendsplacedeli.com

