My Friend’s Place Deli Announces Strategic Partnership With Goliath Consulting Group

Atlanta-Based Brand Partners with Restaurant Experts to Strategically Expand Through Franchising and Additional Opportunities

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) For more than 40 years, My Friend’s Place Deli has been an Atlanta staple offering a variety of fast, healthy meals including sandwiches, wraps and salads. Today, the brand announces its partnership with Goliath Consulting Group to strategically grow throughout metro-Atlanta and the entire Southeast.

“My Friend’s Place is excited to have the strategic affiliation with Goliath Consulting Group. This will allow us to grow the brand at a faster rate with the team’s resources to support the new units,” says Sergio Valentin, Sr., president and CEO of My Friend’s Place.

My Friend’s Place Deli is well-positioned for today’s business environment with a focus on takeout and delivery including curbside service. As franchising is seeing renewed interest across the U.S, the brand offers an affordable franchise investment. Another benefit of the franchise is the limited hours of operations with most locations closing by 3 p.m. This allows the franchisee to maintain a healthy work/life balance fitting with the brand’s core value of supporting healthy lifestyles.

The partnership with Goliath Consulting Group brings a wealth of franchise experience led by Jay Bandy, president of Goliath Consulting Group, and Reggie Coachman, partner and chief consulting officer of Goliath Consulting Group. Bandy’s experience includes time with BLIMPIE Subs and Salads when the brand grew from 100 to 2000 locations, and experience at RTM Restaurant Group and McDonald’s Corporation. Coachman’s resume includes leadership roles at several corporate franchise systems including Arby’s, Church’s, Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon.

“We are thrilled to be working with My Friend’s Place and are confident in the potential of the growth of this concept. We’ll be helping the brand at a corporate and unit level with marketing, culinary and operational support. Our goal is to double the number of units in the next 12-18 months and accelerate growth further in 2022,” says Bandy.

Work has already begun with the new partnership focused on looking at new locations in metro-Atlanta. Goliath Consulting Group also has started preliminary discussions with potential franchisees and restaurant operators. The ideal franchisee candidate has an entrepreneurial spirit and the desire to provide a healthy, balanced dining option to the community.

Those interested in more information on franchising should contact Reggie Coachman at 832.387.7691 or Reggie.Coachman@GoliathConsulting.com .

About My Friend’s Place Deli

The first My Friend’s Place location was opened in Sandy Springs, Georgia in 1980 by Rosalind and David Katz. Recognizing the area’s need for a restaurant that would provide fast, healthy meals, they began with a simple menu of homemade Egg, Chicken and Tuna Salads, though the menu has evolved vastly over the years. By 1990, the concept had grown in the number of stores throughout the metro Atlanta area and based on the success of the concept and the desire to maintain a high level of service, the company turned to franchising. For more information, visit www.myfriendsplacedeli.com .