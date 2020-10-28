My Friend’s Place Deli Announces Pumpkin, Roasted Apple Soup LTO

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) My Friend’s Place Deli , established in Atlanta in 1980, is kicking off the fall season with a limited time offering of Pumpkin and Roasted Apple Soup with Bacon. Made with fresh pumpkin, roasted apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and a touch of bacon, this fall favorite combines the aromas and tastes of the season in a delicious selection.

“There are so many great flavors in the Fall that we enjoy and feature at My Friend’s Place Deli.” said Sergio Valentin, CEO of My Friend’s Place Deli Franchise Company. This is the first of several LTOs the company has planned over the new few months to celebrate the fall and winter seasons. “LTOs are a great way for us to add seasonal flavors to the menu that our guests want but allow us to not complicate restaurant operations with a big menu.” adds Sergio Valentin.

The new soup is great fall addition to the menu and also travels well. Most of My Friend’s Place Deli’s business had shifted to takeout and delivery as the result of the Covid-19 Pandemic, although all dining rooms are open in the chain. The company continues to focus efforts on bring in items that bring a touch of indulgence and comfort to guests that may be more home-bound due to the pandemic.

About My Friend’s Place Deli

The first My Friend’s Place location was opened in Sandy Springs, Georgia in 1980 by Rosalind and David Katz. Recognizing the area’s need for a restaurant that would provide fast, healthy meals, they began with a simple menu of homemade Egg, Chicken and Tuna Salads, though the menu has evolved vastly over the years. By 1990, the concept had grown in the number of stores throughout the metro Atlanta area and based on the success of the concept and the desire to maintain a high level of service, the company turned to franchising.

For more information on My Friend’s Place Deli and franchising, contact Reggie Coachman at (832) 387-7691 or reggie.coachman@myfriendsplacedeli.com . Visit the website at www.myfriendsplacedeli.com .

