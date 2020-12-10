My Friend’s Place Deli Announces New Distribution Agreement with Gordon Food Service





Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) My Friend’s Place Deli and Gordon Food Service have signed a food service distribution agreement to supply all MFP location in the Atlanta area. The agreement will allow MFP to take advantage of Gordon Food Service resources and buying power as the chain expands in 2021 and beyond. This is one of several initiatives the brand is executing to bolster their franchising push starting in 2021.

“We’re excited about our new agreement with Gordon Food Service and to use the resources they have to help build the My Friend’s Place system.” said Sergio Valentin, My Friend’s Place Deli CEO. Gordon Food Service offers a host of value-added services including culinary and food cost software support to help independent and chain operators.

My Friend’s Place Deli opened its first location in Sandy Springs, Georgia in 1980. Recognizing the area’s need for a restaurant that would provide fast, healthy meals, the deli began with a simple menu of homemade Egg, Chicken and Tuna Salads, though the menu has evolved vastly over the years. By 1990, the concept grew in number of stores throughout the metro Atlanta area and based on the success of the concept and the desire to maintain a high level of service, the company turned to franchising.

For over 120 years, Gordon Food Service has delivered the excellence, expertise, and quality products customers need to design successful food operations and experiences. Gordon Food Service has grown to become the largest family-operated broadline food distribution company in North America by upholding the same business approach since 1897 – being passionately committed to the people they serve.

About My Friend’s Place Deli Franchising

My Friend’s Place offers potential franchisees the ability to work for themselves in a welcoming, family environment without working unreasonable weekly hours. The typical location is open Monday – Saturday 10 AM to 3 PM. This allows a work/life balance for franchisees and restaurant staff which is a core value of the brand.

For more information on My Friends Place franchising, contact Reggie Coachman at (832) 387-7691 or reggie.coachman@myfriendsplacedeli.com . Visit the website at www.myfriendsplacedeli.com .

