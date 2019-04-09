MUTTS Canine Cantina Signs Second Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Based Social Dog Park, Restaurant and Bar Expands Pawprint Within Its Home State

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MUTTS Canine Cantina®, the fastest growing pet eatertainment brand in America that provides a unique urban oasis for dogs and their owners, has signed its second multi-unit franchise deal in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Two locations are planned for the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, within the next two years, and the franchisees have their sights set on several communities including Frisco, Southlake, and Allen.

“While driving around one night we noticed a lively dog park in the heart of Uptown. At first, we thought this was just a regular dog park but after visiting MUTTS, we were so intrigued by the off-leash dog park, restaurant, and bar concept, that we became regulars. After starting our own company aimed at investing in pet-related concepts we found ourselves visiting MUTTS to brainstorm our ideas not realizing that our next big venture was right under our snouts,” said Dallas-Fort Worth franchisees, Pavan and Deeva Shree of RUFFined Investments. “MUTTS is a space that bridges the gap between dog parks and restaurants by offering a social space for both dogs and their owners to enjoy and is also a great investment opportunity. From enjoying the company of dog lovers and supporting the various charity events hosted at the park, we saw first-handed how much millennials invest in the care of their pets, and because of that, we knew we wanted to be a part of the growing pet industry and join MUTTS’ franchise team!”

MUTTS, which operates on a membership model (daily, monthly, or annual plans available), has earned a reputation in Texas and beyond for its social dog parks, featuring a walk-up bar offering local craft beer, a full bar famous for its Barkarita’s, HD TV’s, and Adirondack lounge chairs throughout the small and large dog parks. A separate patio, the Cantina, features concession-style food options such as the MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwich, burgers, milkshakes, and a “Doggie Menu” for the four-legged patrons. Each MUTTS location will have two fully-enclosed, fenced lawn spaces — one each for small and large breeds — that expand over an acre of land. This gives pups the space to release energy, exercise, run freely and play safely in both shaded and unshaded areas, while their owners relax and socialize. Additionally, members can take advantage of the free Wi-Fi, Bark Rangers who provide water and keep the park tidy, and a dog washing area.

The MUTTS concept was created in 2013 by Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, founders of FreeRange Concepts. MUTTS was one of many “first-of-its-kind” concepts that the two restaurant pioneers created under the FreeRange Concepts umbrella. Noonan and Sepkowitz have also brought on Michelle Boggs as the managing partner to help spearhead franchise development.

“Due to the successful response we received from opening the second location in Fort Worth, also known as MUTTS 2.0, I knew we were well on our way to growing the brand within the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond,” said Michelle Boggs, managing partner of MUTTS Canine Cantina. “MUTTS is a unique place that brings people and their pups together from communities far and wide. Although Texas is the brand’s home state, we’re eager to share the same joy that our current members experience with other markets across the U.S.”

Franchisees benefit from numerous features including a turn key concept, membership and recurring revenue model, negotiated contracts with national vendors, and a well-developed food and beverage program. Additionally, the franchise is ideal for developers with mixed usage projects as a solution for odd shaped or undevelopable tract within a development.

MUTTS Canine Cantina has partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like The Halal Guys, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in top 40 major media markets across the U.S.

“A concept’s growth process is largely dependent on identifying well-suited and passionate franchise partners, which can be a challenging task because they’re not only investing in your concept, but they’re also serving as a representation of your brand,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Pavan and Deeva are strong leaders, and ideal franchise partners, dedicated to the MUTTS concept and ready to make a greater impact within the pet-friendly restaurant industry and DFW communities.”

Prospective franchisees must meet the minimum requirements to be considered for a MUTTS Canine Cantina franchisee. For more information about franchise opportunities available in your area, please visit http://muttscantina.com/franchise/ .

