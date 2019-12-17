MUTTS Canine Cantina Signs Lease for New Location in Allen, Texas

Watters Creek location expands the dog-centric “eatertainment” concept’s Texas presence

Allen, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MUTTS Canine Cantina®, the fastest growing pet eatertainment concept in North America, finalized the lease for a new franchise location in the Allen area. Slated to open by the fall of 2020, the unique restaurant and dog park concept will be located within the Watters Creek community center on the northwest corner of Watters Creek Boulevard and Montgomery Boulevard.

“We fell in love with the site instantly,” said Franchisee Pavan Shree, owner of RUFFined Investments. “It has a very European, outdoor-lifestyle feel, plus most people in the community have dogs. My wife and I are from South Africa, where shopping styles are more catered towards the European model, so it felt like home to us instantly.”

Allen is one of the fastest growing submarkets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Watters Creek development is the market’s dominant shopping center in the Dallas northeast corridor and features some of the most sought-after retailers.

“MUTTS will be a vital addition to our community – not only Watters Creek, but Allen as a whole,” said Mike Tumulty, Manager at Watters Creek. “Following the recent closing of Canine Commons at the Village, the city has been missing a dedicated dog park. With all of the residential development happening right in our own backyard, Watters Creek has sought to create a quality, dog-friendly environment, and MUTTS will be the cornerstone of those efforts.”

Watters Creek is home to 342 multifamily units, with more than 900 luxury multifamily units and 300 single family homes under development in the area immediately west of Watters Creek.

“We are extremely excited to grow MUTTS’ footprint within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex,” said Michelle Boggs, Managing Partner of MUTTS. “This location will draw from many nearby communities as surrounding developments continue to grow at a meteoric pace.”

“It’s the community center for about a 10-mile radius,” added Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “The new location is just off a major freeway, surrounded by the most popular restaurants and places where the families bring their kids for soccer. I couldn’t think of a more ideal location, and the fact that the landlord wanted MUTTS enough to offer incredible incentives is a huge blessing and a great sign of things to come.”

Operating on a membership model, MUTTS Canine Cantina has earned a reputation in Texas and beyond for its social dog parks. Each MUTTS Canine Cantina location features two fully-enclosed, fenced lawn spaces where pups can release energy, exercise, run freely and play safely in both shaded and unshaded areas, while their owners relax and socialize. A separate patio features concession-style food options like the MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwich, burgers, milkshakes and a “Doggie Menu” for four-legged patrons. Members can also take advantage of the free Wi-Fi, Bark Rangers who provide water and keep the park tidy and a dog washing area.

MUTTS Canine Cantina has partnered with Fransmart, the global leader in franchise development, to bring its unique social oasis for dogs and their owners to cities across the country. Fransmart is renowned for turning emerging restaurant concepts like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill into the powerhouse chains they are today. Together with Fransmart, the concept is looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in the top 40 major media markets across the U.S. Franchisees benefit from numerous features including a turnkey concept, membership and recurring revenue model, negotiated contracts with national vendors and a well-developed food and beverage program.

For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.Fransmart.com/MUTTS-Cantina.

About MUTTS Canine Cantina

MUTTS Canine Cantina® is a unique franchise concept that provides the ultimate urban oasis for dogs and their owners. The Dog friendly restaurant and private dog park offers a full bar that includes local craft beer, famous Barkaritas, MUTTS® Original Chicken Sandwiches, mouth-watering fried pickles, insanely addicting milkshakes and more. Bring your canine best friends to the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks. MUTTS Canine Cantina currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit MuttsCantina.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400