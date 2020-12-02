MUTTS Canine Cantina Shows That “Opportunity is Barking” with #BringAMUTTSHere Campaign

The beloved dog park and cantina is inviting dog lovers to help identify prime locations for a potential MUTTS in their cities

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MUTTS Canine Cantina ®, the fastest growing pet “eatertainment” concept in North America, is challenging dog lovers across the country to help potential franchisees spot the perfect location for a MUTTS® dog park and cantina in their city, using the hashtag #BringAMUTTSHere.

Combining the fun and safety of a dog-park with a unique craft-casual dining experience, MUTTS is a highly flexible concept that is already resonating with entrepreneurs across the United States. Recently named a Breakout Brand by Nation’s Restaurant News , MUTTS is working with franchise development group Fransmart to expand nationwide.

“One of the major benefits of our cantina and dog park layout is that it can be modified to fit a piece of land that may not be a good tract for other types of real estate,” said Michelle Boggs, managing partner of MUTTS Canine Cantina. “With the #BringAMUTTSHere campaign, we want to help potential investors visualize just how easily they could transform a plot of land into a thriving MUTTS franchise, regardless of its shape or size.”

Beginning its franchise journey in 2019, MUTTS’ unique “eatertainment” concept, coupled with its recurring revenue stream and flexible footprint, enables them to remain adaptable. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, MUTTS has shown its resiliency and staying power, with membership at its Dallas location increasing by 28% and membership at its Clearfork location increasing by 14%.

“The pet industry topped $95.7 billion in 2019, with pet eatertainment becoming increasingly popular as pet owners look to safely enjoy outdoor activities with their pets by their sides,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “The cantina and dog park is fully pandemic-proof as an outdoor concept, and the recurring membership revenue stream provides unlimited growth potential for entrepreneurial franchise investors. These attributes have enabled MUTTS to continue to attract franchisees and close deals, even amid the pandemic.”

Pet lovers hoping for a MUTTS to come to their city can take a photo of a prime location and share it on Instagram using the hashtag #BringAMUTTSHere. Opportunity is barking for entrepreneurs with a passion for pups, and MUTTS is answering the call.

For more information about franchise opportunities available in your area, please visit http://muttscantina.com/franchise .

About MUTTS Canine Cantina ®

MUTTS Canine Cantina® is a unique franchise concept that provides the ultimate urban oasis for dogs and their owners. The Dog friendly restaurant and private dog park offers a full bar that includes local craft beer, famous Barkarita’s, MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwiches, mouth-watering fried pickles, insanely addicting milkshakes and more. Bring your canine best friends to the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks. MUTTS Canine Cantina currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit MuttsCantina.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

