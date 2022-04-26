MUTTS Canine Cantina Set To Begin Construction in North Austin This Month

The Off-Leash Dog Park, Bar And Grill Plans to Open the Newest Outpost Before 2023

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MUTTS Canine Cantina ®, the fastest growing pet ‘eater’tainment brand in America, has announced it is to begin construction for the new North Austin franchise location this month. Slated to open in the late summer months or early fall, the unique concept of an off-leash dog park with an outdoor bar and grill is located at 9825 N. Lake Creek Parkway , near both Highway 183 and Highway 45.

Heading up the new location’s development is Texas-based K9 Entertainment, which includes franchisees and twin sisters Lisa Ladewig and Laura Ladewig Landers, along with Laura’s husband Darrell Landers.

The trio of entrepreneurs were among the first franchisees to partner with MUTTS upon the brand’s franchise announcement in 2019. They boast a portfolio of many businesses, including Ultimate Outdoor Movies , Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment and Xtreme Technologies . Lisa is a Managing Partner, Laura is the Vice President and Darrell serves as Chief Technology Officer.

“MUTTS® Austin will be the premiere place to play with your best friend, but it is so much more than just an upscale, off-leash dog park,” said Managing Partner Lisa Ladewig. “MUTTS® Austin is an outdoor “eatertainment” concept that doesn’t just cater to dog owners, it’s a great place for you to eat, drink, relax and hang out with your two and four-legged friends – where pups and peeps can COME. SIT. STAY® & EAT. DRINK. PLAY.”

All MUTTS Canine Cantina locations feature a walk-up bar serving local craft brews and Barkaritas® (MUTTS’ signature margarita); award-winning burgers, chicken sandwiches, and PUPsicles catering to the four-legged customers. The inviting and relaxing atmosphere at MUTTS Austin will have a combination of amenities, including:

Front and back covered patios with misting fans and heaters

Outdoor LED TVs

Doggie Splash Pad Park

Live Music with Giant LED Screen

Private Cabana Rentals

Private Event Rental Space

Evolution Self-Serve Dog Wash

Wi-Fi & Charging Stations

“We’re excited for this expansion to a new market, and I’m confident that MUTTS Austin will become a new favorite destination for the city’s residents to hang out with their furry friends,” said MUTTS Director of Operations Austin Green. “MUTTS takes pride in creating a true community among our members, and we look forward to seeing it grow in Austin.”

“Austin is one of the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S., so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring MUTTS to our city,” said Vice President Laura Landers. “I’m absolutely certain that the new location will bring together like-minded residents who prioritize an active lifestyle and want the best for their pets.”

Guests are welcome to enjoy the park with or without their four-legged friends. When guests are visiting with their dogs, they can access the dog park by purchasing a Daily Pass, Monthly, or Annual Membership. Access to the park includes all of the amenities in addition to our Bark Rangers® (who supervise and tidy up the park). Named one of USA Today’s “10 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants” and by Orbitz’s as “Where to eat, stay and play with Fido in America’s pet-friendliest cities,” MUTTS has earned a reputation in Texas for its upscale off-leash dog park, bar and grill.

Stay up-to-date on MUTTS Austin’s developments and learn more about MUTTS membership benefits at muttsaustin.com .

About MUTTS Canine Cantina

MUTTS Canine Cantina® is a unique franchise concept that provides the ultimate urban oasis for dogs and their owners. Bring your canine best friends to the pawfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks. The dog-friendly restaurant and private off-leash dog park offers a full bar that includes local craft beer, famous Barkaritas®, MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwiches, mouth-watering fried pickles, insanely addicting milkshakes, and more. MUTTS Canine Cantina currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit muttscantina.com/franchise .

About K9 Entertainment

K9 Entertainment was founded by Lisa Ladewig, Laura Landers and Darrell Landers in 2019 as the operating company for their pet related business ventures. MUTTS® is the first of several pet-centric businesses operated by the trio of entrepreneurs. Lisa has spent much of the last 20 years in the pharmaceutical/medical device industry, while Laura & Darrell own and operate several other businesses including Ultimate Outdoor Movies , Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment and Xtreme Technologies .

About FreeRange Concepts

Pioneering fresh ideas in the restaurant industry and with local venues like Bowl & Barrel, MUTTS Canine Cantina®, The Rustic, and The General Public and Joe Leo, FreeRange Concepts is led by founders Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz who have a combined 20 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. For more information, please visit FreeRangeConcepts.com .

