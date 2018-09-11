MUTTS Canine Cantina Hosts Grand Opening for New Fort Worth Location

MUTTS Cantina Cantina will open its second set of gates on Thursday, October 4 in Fort Worth, Texas. Guests and their four-legged friends are invited to join them for the ultimate “pawty” and grand opening event.

Dog-tailored restaurant, bar and dog park invites Fort Worth residents & pups to “Pawty” in October 2018

Fort Worth, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MUTTS Canine Cantina®, an innovative concept that provides a unique urban oasis for dogs and their owners, will open its second set of gates just around the corner from The Shops at Clearfork. On Thursday, October 4, the Dallas-based company invites all Fort Worth residents and their four-legged friends to join them for the ultimate “Pawty” at the Grand Opening event.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. attendees and their canines will be able to enjoy food and drinks on the on-leash cantina and the brand-new social, off-leash private dog park. During the same time, guest will also enjoy all day “Yappy” Hour on Thursday, October 4 and Friday, October 5, including $3 draft beer and frozen cocktails. Additionally, for the opening weekend, MUTTS will be selling first month memberships for the price of a day pass! From Thursday, October 4 through Sunday, October 7, guests can purchase their first month membership for only $8.95, including all normal membership benefits and amenities.

“We are thrilled to introduce MUTTS to Fort Worth, bringing residents and their furry friends together to create a closer community,” said Michelle Boggs, managing partner of MUTTS Canine Cantina. “As we continue to grow the brand, we knew Fort Worth was the perfect place for the second location. We are looking forward to providing a local spot where community members can relax and meet other dogs and their owners – this has been something our members absolutely love.”

Named one of USA Today’s “10 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants” and by Orbitz as “Where to eat, stay and play with Fido in America’s pet-friendliest cities”, MUTTS has earned a reputation in Texas and beyond. Not your average dog park, MUTTS is a dual-concept that includes a walk-up bar offering local craft beer, a full bar famous for its Barkarita’s, signature food options such as the MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwich, burgers, milkshakes, and a “Doggie Menu” for the four-legged patrons, HD TV’s, picnic-style tables, Adirondack lounge chairs, dog wash stations and more. There are two fully-enclosed fenced dog parks that expand over an acre of land, giving pups plenty of space to exercise, run freely and play safely in both shaded and unshaded areas, while their owners relax and socialize.

The dog park is accessible with a Day Pass, Monthly Membership, or an Annual Membership, which includes free Wi-Fi, Bark Rangers who provide water and pick up your mess (and your dog’s), and a dog washing area. In addition to providing a place for dogs and their owners to escape, MUTTS will feature canine-centric special events including weekly “Yappy” Hours, Movie Nights, Dog Days of the Summer, dog birthday “Pawties”, and more. Additionally, MUTTS will host annual events such as the Howl-O-Ween costume contest, Pupsgiving, Santa Paws, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more.

The dog park at MUTTS Canine Cantina at Clearfork will be open to members from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, with The Cantina hours Monday through Friday: 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. during daylight savings time, and Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. during daylight savings time.

For more information about the Fort Worth opening and location, please visit MuttsCantina.com.

About MUTTS Canine Cantina®

MUTTS Canine Cantina® is a unique franchise concept that provides the ultimate urban oasis for dogs and their owners. The Dog friendly restaurant and private dog park offers a full bar that includes local craft beer, famous Barkarita’s, MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwich, mouth-watering fried pickles, insanely addicting milkshakes and more. Bring your canine best friends to the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks. MUTTS Canine Cantina currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit MuttsCantina.com/Franchise.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Taylor Tiner

taylor@ajendapr.com

480-652-9394

www.ajendapr.com