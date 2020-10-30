MUTTS Canine Cantina Franchise Inks Multi-Unit Deal for Texas and Arizona

The off-leash dog park and cantina continues Texas expansion and additionally into Arizona with exclusive multi-unit deal to bring locations to El Paso, Texas and Tucson, Arizona

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MUTTS Canine Cantina ®, the fastest growing pet eatertainment brand in America that provides a unique urban oasis for dogs and their owners, has signed a multi-unit franchise deal to bring locations to El Paso, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona. New franchisee April Mendoza of Pups and Pals, LLC, plans to open multiple MUTTS® locations, with a focus on the Southwest I-10 corridor, offering guests an entertaining location to socialize with friends and pets in a fun, safe space.

“It is an exciting time to join the MUTTS Canine Cantina family. While 2020 has been a year filled with unexpected challenges, one thing is certain – people have been spending more time outdoors and looking for unique ways to enjoy themselves with their pets,” said Mendoza.

A customer-turned-franchisee, Mendoza will provide the El Paso and Tucson communities with a place to relax and have fun with their four-legged family members. Bringing her years of experience as Head of Development and Branding at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas USA/International and Fine Dining General Manager at Wynn Las Vegas, Mendoza is ready to make MUTTS Canine Cantina “the most popular pet-friendly urban oasis within the Southwest Region.”

“As one of the newest franchisees, the realization of owning a business while combining my diverse experience in the hospitality industry and passion for dogs became a ‘paw-tential’ opportunity that I couldn’t resist,” said Mendoza. “This year has allowed me to make a major career pivot and walk side by side with the MUTTS and Fransmart teams on this new journey.”

The addition of the MUTTS Canine Cantina franchise fills a need in both the El Paso, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona communities for a safe, outdoor dining experience combined with an entertainment element for pets and their owners.

MUTTS Canine Cantina was founded in 2013 by Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, founders of FreeRange Concepts. The concept has grown rapidly since, with thirteen locations in development and existing restaurants in operation in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Locations currently in development include Austin and Allen, Texas, as well as Denver.

“We couldn’t be more excited about adding April to the MUTTS family,” said Michelle Boggs, managing partner of MUTTS Canine Cantina. “April’s extensive background in the hospitality industry, and her passion for the four-leggeds, makes her a wonderful partner in our growing number of franchisees.”

MUTTS Canine Cantina has partnered with Fransmart, the global leader in franchise development, to bring its unique social oasis for dogs and their owners to cities across the country. Franchisees benefit from numerous features including a turnkey concept, membership and recurring revenue model, negotiated contracts with national vendors and a well-developed food and beverage program.

Fransmart is renowned for turning emerging restaurant concepts like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill into the powerhouse chains they are today. Together with Fransmart, the concept is looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in the top 40 major media markets across the U.S.

About MUTTS Canine Cantina ®

MUTTS Canine Cantina® is a unique franchise concept that provides the ultimate urban oasis for dogs and their owners. The Dog friendly restaurant and private dog park offers a full bar that includes local craft beer, famous Barkarita’s, MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwiches, mouth-watering fried pickles, insanely addicting milkshakes and more. Bring your canine best friends to the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks. MUTTS Canine Cantina currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit https://fransmart.com/mutts-cantina/ .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400

