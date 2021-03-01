MUTTS Canine Cantina Franchise Inks Multi-Unit Deal for Phoenix, Arizona

The off-leash dog park and cantina continues Arizona expansion with an exclusive multi-unit deal to bring six MUTTS locations to Phoenix

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MUTTS Canine Cantina ®, the fastest growing pet eatertainment brand in America that provides a unique urban oasis for dogs and their owners, has signed a multi-unit franchise deal to bring six locations to Phoenix, Arizona.

New franchisee Ricardo Martinez of Cafrema (CF) Investments was drawn to MUTTS® because it offers guests an entertaining location to socialize with friends and pets in a fun, safe environment.

“MUTTS is the perfect fit for our team, combining our love for dogs with our established background in the hospitality industry,” said Martinez. “We are excited to partner with such an innovative business and deliver exceptional customer service to an eager pet market nestled in the desert.”

Martinez and his partners, Rogelio Calderon and Gerardo Martinez, opened Cafrema (CF) Investments’ first Little Caesar’s® store in 2008 and signed an agreement with Dunkin’ Donuts to open restaurants in 2015. Today, the Cafrema (CF) Investment Group has successfully opened 60 Little Ceasars® and two Dunkin’ Donuts.

“At CF Group Investments, we understand the importance of family- and alongside the MUTTS team, we are excited to strengthen the connection between man and man’s best friend for years to come,” said Martinez.

MUTTS Canine Cantina was founded in 2013 by Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, founders of FreeRange Concepts. The concept has grown rapidly since, with 19 locations in development and existing restaurants in operation in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Locations currently in development include Austin, Allen, and El Paso in Texas, Tucson in Arizona and Denver in Colorado.

“We are extremely excited to grow the MUTTS’ footprint in another new state,” said Michelle Boggs, Managing Partner of MUTTS Franchise. “Phoenix/Scottsdale experiences MUTTS less rain or freezing weather than our Dallas and Ft. Worth locations, so we should see them pick up at least an additional 70-80 operating days for the cantina vs. our corporate stores. Of course, with a membership, our members can access the park 365 days a year using our gate technology with a bar code on their phone.”

MUTTS Canine Cantina has partnered with Fransmart, the global leader in franchise development, to bring its unique social oasis for dogs and their owners to cities across the country. Franchisees benefit from numerous features including a turnkey concept, membership and recurring revenue model, negotiated contracts with national vendors and a well-developed food and beverage program.

Fransmart is renowned for turning emerging restaurant concepts like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill into the powerhouse chains they are today. Together with Fransmart, the concept is looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in the top 40 major media markets across the U.S.

About MUTTS Canine Cantina ®

MUTTS Canine Cantina® is a unique franchise concept that provides the ultimate urban oasis for dogs and their owners. The Dog friendly restaurant and private dog park offers a full bar that includes local craft beer, famous Barkarita’s, MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwiches, mouth-watering fried pickles, insanely addicting milkshakes and more. Bring your canine best friends to the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks. MUTTS Canine Cantina currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit https://fransmart.com/mutts-cantina/ .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

