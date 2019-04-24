Mutts Canine Cantina Chooses Fransmart to Take Them Nationwide with Their Trend-Setting Restaurant/Cocktail Bar/Off-Leash Dog Park Eatertainment Concept

Franchise development group Fransmart is helping expand the beloved, fast-growing dog park and cantina concept beyond its Texas roots.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MUTTS Canine Cantina®, the fastest growing pet eatertainment brand in America, is partnering with Fransmart to bring its unique urban oasis for dogs and their owners to cities across the country. Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development known for turning emerging restaurant concepts like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill into the powerhouse chains they are today.

MUTTS Canine Cantina is already thriving in Texas, with successful locations in Dallas and Fort Worth and five additional locations opening in the Lone Star State over the next three years. Together with Fransmart, the concept is seeking out experienced franchisees to bring the rapidly-growing concept to major markets across the U.S.

“The pet industry topped $72 billion in 2018, and we view pet eatertainment as the next big thing in the restaurant and retail space,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “The combination of an adult restaurant and dog park creates a dual revenue stream and unlimited growth potential for entrepreneurial franchise investors.”

Operating on a membership model, MUTTS Canine Cantina has earned a reputation in Texas and beyond for its social dog parks. A separate patio features concession-style food options specializing in the MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwich, burgers, milkshakes and a “Doggie Menu” for four-legged patrons.

“Consumers are seeking out more engaging restaurant concepts, and dog owners are an influential part of that demand,” said Michelle Boggs, managing partner of MUTTS Canine Cantina. “MUTTS Canine Cantina is poised to capitalize on the growing eatertainment trend and create the next big lifestyle hub where dog lovers can relax, unwind and bond with like-minded people.”

As managing partner, Boggs is helping to spearhead franchise development for the concept. Franchisees benefit from numerous features including a turnkey concept, membership and recurring revenue model, negotiated contracts with national vendors and a well-developed food and beverage program. Additionally, the franchise is ideal for developers with mixed usage projects and a solution for odd shaped or undevelopable tract within a development.

“More than ever before, landlords are investing in impactful mixed usage projects to help keep malls and lifestyle centers relevant, creating incredible opportunity for dog-loving franchisees,” added Rowe. “Consumers are spending more money than ever before on their pets, and choosing fast casual over other restaurant categories. This is the perfect marriage of the two.”

Created in 2013, MUTTS Canine Cantina was one of many “first of its kind” concepts that restaurant pioneers Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz have developed under the FreeRange Concepts umbrella. Each location has two fully-enclosed, fenced lawn spaces — one each for small and large breeds — that expand over an acre of land. This gives pups the space to release energy, exercise, run freely and play safely in both shaded and unshaded areas, while their owners relax and socialize. Additionally, members can take advantage of the free Wi-Fi, Bark Rangers who provide water and keep the park tidy and a dog washing area.

MUTTS Canine Cantina is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like The Halal Guys, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in top 40 major media markets across the U.S.

Prospective franchisees must meet the minimum requirements to be considered for a MUTTS Canine Cantina franchisee. For more information about franchise opportunities available in your area, please visit http://muttscantina.com/franchise/.

About MUTTS Canine Cantina®

MUTTS Canine Cantina is a unique franchise concept that provides the ultimate urban oasis for dogs and their owners. The Dog friendly restaurant and private dog park offers a full bar that includes local craft beer, famous Barkarita’s, MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwiches, mouth-watering fried pickles, insanely addicting milkshakes and more. Bring your canine best friends to the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks. MUTTS Canine Cantina currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit MuttsCantina.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contact:

Jessie Beach

Largemouth Communications

jessica@largemouthpr.com

919-459-6455