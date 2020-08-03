Mustard-flavored beer now exists. Here's what it tastes like

Ready or not, mustard-flavored beer has arrived just in time to pair it with your grilled hot dogs this summer.

To help ring in National Mustard Day - which apparently was Saturday - French's Mustard collaborated with craft brewery Oskar Blues to create French's Mustard Beer.

The kooky concoction looks yellow and briny, but is not nearly as offensive as it seems. Rather than being spicy or overpowering, there's a slight French's Mustard taste masked by a mostly light and tropical flavor.

The limited-edition brew is infused with key lime, lemon, tangerine and passion fruit.

"We're stoked on bold flavors at Oskar Blues Brewery and we never shy away from a challenge," Juice Drapeau, head brewer at Oskar Blues, said in a statement. "With French's Mustard Beer, we elevated the Classic Yellow Mustard flavor with tangy lemon and lime to create a tropical wheat ale I'd pair with a loaded hot dog on the hottest day of the year."

Jill Pratt, chief marketing excellence officer for French's, said, "French's enjoys creating new curiosity around a flavor that has been a staple in homes for over 115 years."

The new brew is available for purchase online, while supplies last, through the beer marketplace CraftShack, as well as some Oskar Blues Brewery taprooms, including the ones in Boulder and Longmont, Colorado, and the one in Brevard, North Carolina.

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com