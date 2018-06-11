Musikfest's new Hungry Games: Vendor foods range from Apple Pie in a Cone to The Big Jerk

Will "The Big Jerk" come out on top? Or will be it "The Brown and White?"

From pulled pork to poutine and everything in between, it will be an epic battle sure to fill your stomachs to the brim, as Musikfest 2018 launches "The Hungry Games" when it returns for its 35th year Aug. 3 to 12 in Bethlehem.

Here's how the Hungry Games will work: Each of the 40 Musikfest food vendors will have a signature dish entered into the Hungry Games. You vote on your favorite dish, and the winning vendor will receive a glass trophy hand-blown by ArtsQuest's Glass Studio artists.

Some of the Hungry Games dishes you'll find:

* Pies To Die For Cafe's "Apple Pie In a Cone," topped with whipped cream and sprinkles or a heaping scoop of ice cream.

* Carolina Barbecue's "Pulled Pork Sandwich," made with slow-roasted Boston pork butt and special rub, topped with slaw and choice of sauce.

* Caribbean Islands Cuisine's "The Big Jerk," which weighs in at more than two pounds and features layers of tortilla chips, rice and beans, shredded jerk chicken, lettuce and Caribbean cheddar cheese sauce topped with fresh pico de gallo.

* Sherri's Crab Cakes' "Original Crab Cake Sandwich," with lump and jumbo lump crab meat mixed with signature spices.

* Van Pelt Hot Dog Co.'s "Traditional Chicago Dog" topped with sliced tomatoes, dill pickle spear, chopped onion, green relish, yellow mustard, pickled sport peppers and a touch of celery salt on a poppy seed roll.

* Island Expressions' "Sunset Mango Shrimp" over saffron rice with diced red bell pepper and mango.

* The Fud Truck's "The Brown and White," a roast beef sandwich with local white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli and caramelized onions.

You'll also find new food vendors this year including: The Flying V Food Truck, which serves up Canadian fare, in particular poutine; Big Country Concessions, offering ice cream and other treats; and Auntie Anne's Pretzels with sweet and savory pretzels and the popular pretzel dog. Returning favorites include The Bethlehem Dairy Store, (aka The Cup), "Aw Shucks" Corn, Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse of Allentown and Hellertown Crossroads Hotel.

Info: www.musikfest.org/lineup/food.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628