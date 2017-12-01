Musical.ly Star Baby Ariel’s Fave Miami Hangs + Debut Single & Video ‘Aww’

Image by Kacie Tomita

Just 17-years-old, Baby Ariel (real name Ariel Martin) is already the paradigm modern media star. Having first garnered attention in 2015, posting videos on the lip-synching app Musical.ly, she’s since built an astonishing audience of more than 30 million, including 2.4 million followers on YouTube and 7.7 million on Instagram.

She’s also been featured in Billboard, on CNN and 60 Minutes…and was given an “Innovator Honor” by The Wall Street Journal. Perhaps most importantly, in 2015 she launched #ArielMovement, a high-profile anti-bullying campaign.

Surely it was merely a matter of time, then, before she took the conventional route, and released music on an actual record label (Baby A, to be specific). Indeed, her charmingly funky debut single “Aww” is out today, with Ariel poignantly philosophizing, “Everyone wants somebody who looks at them like that / And everyone wants somebody that never hurts them back” over a bouncing, infectious beat and a particularly beguiling groove. Best moment in the accompanying video: the skateboarding cat.

A Florida girl, in true BlackBook fashion we asked her to share with us her fave hangouts in Miami – at least that is until she becomes the international sensation she’s pretty much destined to be.

Lincoln Road

Great place to visit near South Beach for shops and cafes – but mostly, for the best people-watching in SoFla.

Books & Books

Old school bookstore that has old and new books, and a little cafe. A cozy place to sit, read, and journal with a latte in hand.

Boardwalk on Hollywood Beach

Rent a bike (or tandem) and take a ride down the beach. Get a slice of pizza, a frozen yogurt, or an iced coffee. Then take a swim in the ocean and build a sand castle.

Wynwood Walls

Murals and street-art painted on building and warehouse sides. Great place to check out new art, street performers, and get a bite at the Wynwood Kitchen & Bar.

CineBistro

I love movies more than anything! But here, you get to order a full-on awesome dinner, have it brought to your recliner seat, and then enjoy your movie in surround.

Bolay

My favorite place for a quick, healthy meal. Build your own bowl how you like it, with your favorite base, protein, and topping. Yum!

Flamingo Gardens

When you want to get away from it all, a slice of hidden nature in West Central Broward. Stroll through the trees, see the flamingos, and soak in the vibe.

Adrienne Arsht Center

Catch a musical, a symphony, or a play (this month it’s The Book of Mormon and The Hip Hop Nutcracker). Then head to Mary Brickell Village in Downtown Miami for dinner.

