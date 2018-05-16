Musical lineup for 20th annual Ribfest announced

Ribfest, one of the city’s largest street fairs, is celebrating its 20th fest this year. Music-loving rib fanatics should mark their calendars, as the lineup is now available.

Headliners Ra Ra Riot, The Weeks and Waco Brothers will be taking the stage this year. A total of 25 acts from such genres as alternative, country, indie and traditional rock are set to perform, including Algiers, Yoke Lore and Striking Matches.

Of course, the festival offers a glut of ribs from more than 10 restaurants, along with other tasty bites from a dozen more. And for children, the Kids Square will feature live entertainment, inflatables and other activities.

Donations at the gate will go toward local causes. Food and drink tickets are $1 per ticket, and most items will cost between four and 12 tickets.

5-10 p.m. June 8; noon to 10 p.m. June 9 and 10. On North Lincoln Avenue, from West Irving Park Road to West Berteau Avenue. ribfest-chicago.com

