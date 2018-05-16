Musical lineup for 20th annual Ribfest announced

Ribfest, one of the city’s largest street fairs, is celebrating its 20th fest this year. Music-loving rib fanatics should mark their calendars, as the lineup is now available.
Headliners Ra Ra Riot, The Weeks and Waco Brothers will be taking the stage this year. A total of 25 acts from such genres as alternative, country, indie and traditional rock are set to perform, including Algiers, Yoke Lore and Striking Matches.
Of course, the festival offers a glut of ribs from more than 10 restaurants, along with other tasty bites from a dozen more. And for children, the Kids Square will feature live entertainment, inflatables and other activities.
Donations at the gate will go toward local causes. Food and drink tickets are $1 per ticket, and most items will cost between four and 12 tickets.
5-10 p.m. June 8; noon to 10 p.m. June 9 and 10. On North Lincoln Avenue, from West Irving Park Road to West Berteau Avenue. ribfest-chicago.com
Twitter @GraceWong630
30 days of Chicago's best barbecue »
New barbecue sauce, rub and marinade recipes for the home pitmaster »
5 essential elements of barbecue from master griller Jamie Purviance »
Certain towns still have everything they once did — minus the people (unless you believe in ghosts)
Though he loves greasy fast food, he tries to make some healthy modifications
He cleans up spills, checks prices, and yes, even poses for selfies with customers