Music City Fun Heats Up with Cool Nashville Dining Experiences from TC Restaurant Group

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Summer is heating up in Music City, and TC Restaurant Group stands ready with eight cool restaurant concepts visitors must experience when visiting Nashville.

“There’s no better time to experience Music City than summertime,” said Katie Goyette, VP of Sales and Marketing for TC Restaurant Group. “The summer months bring tons of musical events like River on the Rooftop, Live on the Green, the city’s free Fourth of July party and so much more, and our eight restaurants are gearing up with summer food and drink specials to make a visit to downtown Nashville even more memorable.”

With five of their unique locations focused on country music alone, TC Restaurant Group has created multiple tourist must-sees, enhancing Nashville as a desirable travel destination.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is home to the “My Kinda Party” rooftop, the largest rooftop on Broadway with the best downtown views. Pair this second-to-none scenery with the “My Kinda Party Punch,” a tropical rum beverage with pineapple, orange juice and grenadine. The kitchen offers everything from steaks to Southern food with flair. Guests can enjoy the 90+ giant HD TVs and giant video wall all while soaking in the essence of Music City.

Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink has six levels, eight bars, four stages, 60+ big screen, HD TVs and a giant video wall. Luke’s Sushi Bar is located on the rooftop and serves up fresh sushi to visitors. Meanwhile on the lower levels, guests can enjoy heirloom recipes like the Hometown Pulled Pork and Luke’s Elk Burger with Red Dragon Cheese in Luke’s Signature Restaurant. Visit the basement for a peek at Luke’s Peanut Parlor, featuring fun memorabilia commemorating his father’s work on their family peanut farm. Order the “Play It Again,” a play on the Southern peach cooler, at the venue’s nearest bar.

FGL House was the first restaurant and entertainment destination that TC Restaurant Group brought to Music City. This four-story venue is located in Nashville’s trendy SoBro district and is home to one of the largest rooftops in the area. The “Cruise” rooftop pairs live music with excellent city views. The menu features gluten-free flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, steak, fish, the band’s favorite salads they eat when touring and an extensive drink menu, including the band’s Old Camp Whiskey. The “Tip it Back,” aptly named for how quickly some finish this flavorful drink, features the whiskey paired with black cherry, lemon juice and sprite. Visitors can also enjoy the “Little Red Corvette” basement martini bar and a gigantic video wall.

Crazy Town is a three-story venue with six bars, three stages and two outdoor patios with panoramic views of the Nashville skyline. Crazy Town has become a destination for all ages with live music on each level, 60+ big screen, HD TVs and a special menu that includes favorites like Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and gourmet Nashville melts. Try the Nashville hot chicken salad, which pairs the Music City classic with seasonal mixed greens and all the appropriate toppings.

Sun Diner is Nashville’s first 24-hour diner featuring the history of Sun Records. A recent TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence winner, Sun Diner is not only a tourist attraction but a favorite for local Nashvillians. From sweet potato pancakes to gourmet burgers, Sun Diner is equipped to handle any late-night craving on Lower Broadway.

Tequila Cowboy is a little bit of country and a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll with a bar menu full of all the classics. An authentic honky tonk, Tequila Cowboy has a live stage and dance floor fit for any Southern party. While there, order a handcrafted burrito served with house made salsa.

WannaB’s Karaoke Bar, located on Broadway right next to Tequila Cowboy, is Nashville’s favorite karaoke bar. This interactive stage is known for spontaneous country music star pop-up performances. A musical experience for the ultimate amateur, WannaB’s is the perfect spot to kick-off a night in Music City.

Luigi’s City Pizza is home to Broadway’s Italian-inspired cuisine. The pizza dough is handmade, hand-tossed and topped with marinara sauce made from the freshest ingredients. Open until 3 a.m. every day, Luigi’s is always serving up slices to Broadway-goers.

About TC Restaurant Group

TC Restaurant Group, an operator of restaurant venues in multiple cities, offers eight dining and entertainment destinations for tourists and locals alike in the heart of downtown Nashville. Concepts include Tequila Cowboy, Wanna B’s Karaoke Bar, Luigi’s City Pizza, Crazy Town, Sun Diner, FGL House, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and LUKE’S 32 BRIDGE Food + Drink. TC Restaurant Group’s newest addition is It’s a Southern Thing, Y’all Gift Shop, which is located under Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and features a variety of Southern-themed souvenirs.

