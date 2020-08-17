Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Chicago fire academy

August 17, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jessica Villagomez
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

The current class of recruits will continue to train via remote learning.