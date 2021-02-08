Multi-Unit Operator Opening Two Slim Chickens on Florida Panhandle; Lynn Haven to Open February 8

Chris McMillian Grows Better Chicken Concept Throughout Panhandle with Lynn Haven and Pensacola Openings

Lynn Haven, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening on February 8 at 2915 Highway 77 South in Lynn Haven. McMillian owns the Slim Chickens restaurant in Panama City and also plans to open a third in Pensacola in March.

A multi-unit franchisee for the Slim Chickens brand, Chris McMillian has spent 22 years building a career in the restaurant industry, and he now owns locations of three different franchise brands throughout Louisiana and Florida.

“I chose Slim Chickens because of the southern homestyle feel and the product,” said McMillian. “The brand attracts a fantastic customer base and we’re able to provide a hometown feeling for anyone who visits. Joining the Slim Chickens family was an easy choice because of the strong corporate support providing the resources franchisees need to take care of our customers.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Lynn Haven will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new job opportunities in the local community.

The Lynn Haven and Pensacola openings are just pieces in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings in 19 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. The Lynn Haven opening marks Florida’s second location for the brand.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Lynn Haven market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 19 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jgreen@nolimitagency.com

The post Multi-Unit Operator Opening Two Slim Chickens on Florida Panhandle; Lynn Haven to Open February 8 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.