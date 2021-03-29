Multi-Unit Operator Opening Third Slim Chickens on Florida Panhandle

Hot off the heels of his Lynn Haven opening in February, Chris McMillian continues to grow the better chicken concept with new location in Pensacola.

Pensacola, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida with its newest opening on March 29 at 707 W 9 Mile Road in Pensacola. In addition to the new Pensacola location, Chris McMillian also owns the Slim Chickens restaurants in Panama City and Lynn Haven.

A multi-unit franchisee for the Slim Chickens brand, McMillian has spent 22 years building a career in the restaurant industry. The Pensacola Slim Chickens location represents the brand’s third location in Florida in a little over a year, all owned by McMillian.

“After a successful opening in Lynn Haven last month, we are very excited to bring our third panhandle Slim Chickens location to Pensacola,” said McMillian. “The brand is known for bringing the community together with its southern hospitality and food, and we’re excited to share that with Pensacola. My back-to-back openings were made possible by the support of the Slim Chickens corporate team and the resources they provide to help us take care of our customers.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Pensacola will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new job opportunities in the local community.

The Pensacola opening is just a piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings in 19 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Pensacola market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild .

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 19 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

