Multi-Unit Operator Opening First North Carolina Slim Chickens in Charlotte March 1st

Break Bread Ventures, owned by Jonathan Crumpler, Rob Bryan and Josh Frankel, plans to open at least 30 Slim Chickens in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in North Carolina with its newest opening on March 1st at 5535-A Prosperity Ridge Rd. in Charlotte. This will be the first of five locations to open this year in the Carolinas.

Break Bread Ventures plans to open at least 30 Slim Chickens in the Carolinas and Virginia with as many as 15 in the Charlotte market. Crumpler, Bryan and Frankel have the combined experience of multi-unit franchise ownership and operations, real estate law, and corporate development.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce North Carolinans to Slim Chickens,” said Crumpler. “The Tarheel state is definitely experienced when it comes to chicken, and I know the Charlotte community is going to love it as much as we do. The University area in particular is the perfect place for our first location and to give Charlotte it’s first taste of Slim Chickens’ southern hospitality and food.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Charlotte will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new job opportunities in the local community.

The Charlotte opening is just a piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 150 openings in 27 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Charlotte market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild .

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 27 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

